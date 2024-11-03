UVU cuts ribbon on new dental hygienist training lab in Lehi

OREM, Utah — Utah Valley University (UVU) celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new 24-seat dental hygiene lab and community clinic on the university’s Lehi Campus lastThursday, which will be used to train dental hygienists and provide free and low-cost care to approximately 3,000 low-income community members.

Prior to the new facility, the dental hygiene program only had access to 15-chair-workstations, now there are 24, making it possible to train more students. In addition to the lab, the university’s respiratory therapy program and Police Academy – Peace Officer Standard and Training programs, will be housed in the building providing extra space and workstations.

“The new clinic and increased student capacity will enable us to better meet community needs by educating more dental hygienists and providing low-cost dental care services,” said Sue Jackson, associate dean of UVU’s College of Health and Public Service (CHPS).

Jackson is a Lehi native and is particularly thrilled with the opening of the facility. “It’s been a wonderful adventure to merge my professional career with my hometown and bring programs and services to Lehi,” said Jackson.

According to the Utah Department of Workforce Services, dental hygiene is a five-star job for the Provo/Orem metropolitan area, with a 41.32% expected need increase from 2020 to 2030. This area will need 63 new dental hygienists annually to keep up with the growth and turnovers.

The UVU Dental Hygiene Clinic provides high-quality oral health care services to the local community at a fraction of the cost of private dentists. Services include dental cleanings, periodontal scaling and root planning, fluoride applications, dental x-rays, dental hygiene diagnosis, dentist exams, referrals, bleach trays, night guards, prescription fluoride, sealants, local anesthesia, and nitrous oxide administration.

“As a local, there are two aspects of this story that I love — UVU’s programs in Dental Hygiene, Respiratory Therapy, Paramedic, and Police Academy are now located at our Lehi campus, so area students can attend close to home,” added Jackson.

For more information call 801-863-7608, or see: https://www.uvu.edu/dental/clinic.html