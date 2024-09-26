MTECH to host “Big Dig” benefit for childhood cancer research

Mountainland Technical College (MTECH) will host the American Cancer Society’s “Big Dig” to benefit childhood cancer research. All are invited to this family-friendly event. The event offers local children, including cancer patients and survivors the opportunity to operate large construction equipment such as excavators, scissor lifts and more.

Former professional football player Paul Kruger, the Diesel Brothers and Lehi Fire and Police Departments are a few of the supporters who will be at the event. Geneva Rock will bring its mixing truck and sweeper truck.

Big Dig will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Lehi MTECH Campus, 2301 W. Ashton Blvd. Patients, survivors and their families are invited to participate at 11 a.m. The event will open to the public from 12-3 p.m. There will be heavy machinery to operate, activities for kids and food trucks.

Patients and survivors are invited to attend with their families at no cost. Tickets for the public can be purchased at UTBigDig.org or at the event.

All proceeds will directly benefit pediatric cancer research. The American Cancer Society is currently funding over $800,000 in pediatric multi-year research grants at the University of Utah and Primary Children’s Hospital, and more than $37 million in grants across the United States.

President of MTECH Clay Christensen said, “We are honored to be part of such a meaningful event. At Mountainland Technical College, we believe in making a positive impact, not just through education but also through supporting causes that resonate with our community. The Big Dig is a wonderful way to contribute to the fight against pediatric cancer while giving children and families a memorable experience.”

Don’t miss this fun event and the opportunity to support pediatric cancer research.