American Heritage students “pouch” cellphones

Elizabeth Spencer | Lehi Free Press

A new policy has American Heritage Patriots pouching their cellphones during class to optimize learning. The school has provided students with a personal cellphone pouch that can only be unlocked with a special device. Students are encouraged to keep phones out of sight to give a less distracted learning environment during school hours.

At first, senior Naomi Pinson “didn’t like the idea,” but now she has seen the benefits of the cellphone-free classroom since it was implemented on Sept. 4. Naomi says she feels like her brain is more open, and she sees the social and academic benefits. “You are more aware of those around you,” stated Naomi.

“We’re not saying technology is bad,” Vice Principal David Buer stated. He believes the real prerogative of cellphone use is up to the parents, but after thinking and counseling, the school believes it best during the school day for phones to be put away.

Preparation for the new program was well-advertised with a back-to-school parent meeting, email communications and a video sent to parents. The AHS website states that the policy intends to create an optimal environment for students to be intellectually stretched and socially connected.

Posters throughout the school show a mother kangaroo with a baby in her pouch saying, “Hey Patriots! Let’s Pouch It!” The poster also includes picture examples of other prohibited devices. Senior Sam Wilson commented that he no longer sees his peers at school listening to music. This is because the school also discourages using other distracting devices, such as smartwatches and earphones.

Parents were primarily concerned about students with medical issues, of which the school has been understanding. In those cases, the pouch doesn’t include the magnetic lock but a velcro opening, so accessing the phone is quick and easy. Students may access their phones if they need assistance with blood sugar levels or other medical issues. Students who don’t have a medical necessity for a phone in class are always welcome to contact their parents at the front office. Parents or students may also get in touch with one another by sending an email through a school-issued computer.

The AHS website lists consequences for students who violate the policy. The first time the student is caught with their phone, the device is taken and given to an assistant principal, and parents are notified. The phone is returned to the student at the end of the school day. The second time a student is caught, the device is confiscated and given to an assistant principal, parents are notified, and the phone is returned “at their earliest convenience.” The assistant principal will review the policy with the parent and student. On the third offense, the device is again confiscated and handed to the principal. The student is suspended, and the assistant principal meets with the parents to discuss how to best help the student.

Advertisement

Buer called the rollout of the program “smooth” with minimal pushback. Kids and parents have been receptive to the new policy, which has been received positively. Out of the 410 high school students, only 10 have asked for an exception. No students have left AHS because of the new rule. There have been no problematic interactions, and Buer said conversations have been respectful with seeking understanding from both sides.

Like any new policy or program, there are learning curves on all sides. Buer said the “book isn’t closed on this,” and if the school learns a different path, they will consider it. The program may evolve as time passes. For now, seniors like Pinson are seeing success in implementing the new policy. Regarding her cell phone, Pinson said, “It feels like it’s not a distraction at all”.