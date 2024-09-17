American Heritage School celebrates the Constitution in a big way

Elizabeth Spencer | Lehi Free Press

Looking much like the Fourth of July, American Heritage School continued its annual tradition of the Constitution Day Festival. Each year, the school dedicates a few days to educate students on the importance of our freedom, our forefathers and the flag.

“It is definitely one of the school’s traditions that students look forward to the most,” Vice Principal David Buer stated. Games, crafts, food and historical reenactments are all part of the celebration. The festivities end with a huge firework show, which Buer calls “one of the best.”

Buer firmly believes in the tradition for students and says that, in order to “continue to have the blessings we enjoy, they need to recognize the treasure they have in their hands that comes to us because of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.”

Jenet Erickson, parent of two AHS students, shared, “I don’t think there is anywhere in the country that has a celebration like this. It’s like a culmination of all that the Fourth of July means.” Her son Peter Erickson is in the sixth grade. He said, “It’s awesome that we celebrate Constitution Day with fireworks like we do with the Fourth of July because the Constitution is so important.” His older sister, ninth grader LaDawn, said, “The food trucks and the games are always fun, and the fireworks are always so cool.”

Buer feels it is important for students to see adults making a big deal about the Constitution. Students saw that “big deal” firsthand on Friday as they witnessed visitors reenacting lives of historical figures such as Betsy Ross, George Washington, Patrick Henry, Frederick Douglas and Harriet Tubman. Sky Cummins portrayed Betsy Ross, calling the opportunity “delightful.”

Cummins pulled principles from stories and applied them to the kid’s lives. She shared Ross’ story of George Washington approaching her to create the American Flag. Cummins then demonstrated how you can make a five-point star with only one simple snip of the scissors. In a neighboring tent, one could hear Spence Bingham shouting Patrick Henry’s courageous words, “Give me liberty or give me death!” Vanessa Bonner portrayed Harriet Tubman and called the experience “amazing.” Bonner shared parts of Tubman’s life with the Underground Railroad.

Advertisement

American Heritage doesn’t just teach the importance of patriotism during their Constitution Day Festival. The school prioritizes remembering our nation’s history throughout the school year. They teach different classes on government; economics even offers one specific class which teaches contrasting views on the Constitution. The class is team-taught, teaching different sides of the political spectrum while modeling civility on complex issues for constructive conversation, solutions and compromises. The class teaches students how to work and progress together regardless of personal differences of opinion.

This Tuesday,. Sept. 17 marks the 237th anniversary of the signing of our nation’s Constitution. American Heritage School has spent decades educating many in our community on that amazing document and how it has revolutionized our country into what it is today.