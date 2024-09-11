Cedar Valley High elevates Homecoming with 13 helicopters and game ball fly-in spectacle

Alpine School District’s Cedar Valley High School (CVHS) in Eagle Mountain is the largest public school in Utah, with over 3,300 students. While being the most populous school in the state brings its own reputation, CVHS is most notably known for its one-of-a-kind aviation program and culture.

The aviation program at CVHS is one of the largest of its kind in the country. It continues to thrive and grow, with 200 enrolled students and a waiting list of eager participants. CVHS was the first high school in Utah to offer a concurrent enrollment aviation science associate’s degree through its partnership with Utah Valley University, allowing students to begin their journey toward a career in aviation while still in high school.

Thirteen helicopters will land at Cedar Valley High School to kick off the school’s Homecoming Game on Friday, September 13. One helicopter will carry Utah Congressional Representative John Curtis, who will deliver the game ball to the field.

Numerous local helicopter operators will join the fleet, including Classic Aviation, Intermountain Life Flight, Mountain West Helicopters, Southern Utah University, Universal Helicopters, Utah Helicopters, Utah National Guard, and Utah State University. These helicopter crews will allow attendees to see the aircraft and meet their staff, who serve their communities in a variety of missions, including air ambulance, utility, firefighting, training, charters, and more.

In addition to the display of helicopters, the free community event before the football game will feature numerous industry displays to introduce students to the world of vertical flight and its many exciting job opportunities. All are invited to attend, particularly those interested in learning more about careers in helicopter aviation.

One of the biggest advocates of Cedar Valley’s Aviation program is Lloyd Nelson, a Marine Corps Veteran and teacher at Cedar Valley High School since 2020. Nelson’s students have gone on to become military, public, and private pilots. His classes include a curriculum about aviation history, aviation safety, piloting, aviation weather and simulators. Nelson has vast personal experience in flying due to his many years in the military.

CVHS Principal Courtney Johnson is also a licensed pilot.