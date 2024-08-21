Alpine School District kindergarteners step up to the challenge of all-day learning

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Going back to school looked different for Lehi’s youngest students this year as part of the statewide rollout of all-day kindergarten. Unlike in past years, kindergarteners started school the same day as their older peers, Aug. 15. Teachers and administrators say kindergarteners rose to the challenge.

“They’re doing really well and adjusting to school. I’ve been really impressed,” said Lehi Elementary Principal Tiffinie Littlefield. Though lunch was admittedly a learning curve, Littlefield noted they had gotten the hang of it after just a few days. “We have a few fifth and sixth graders go in and help them carry their trays. We have a few kids who help out by opening their milk and food packages. They all really love it,” she said.

Traverse Mountain Elementary kindergarten teacher Kristen Palmer said the move has been positive for both teachers and students.

“It offers a huge range of benefits for them for learning, and it helps them to love school,” she said. “Kids that age are naturally curious and eager to explore. The extra time allows me to spread out the learning so we’re in less of a hurry and can make each activity count. We were trying to do it all in two and a half hours, and now, if you take a little bit longer doing something, it’s fine because you have time.”

The kindergarten programs at Traverse Mountain and Lehi Elementaries still provide a part-day option for parents who don’t feel like their children are ready for a full day of school, but only a few kids at each school have chosen to do so.

“I know some parents were worried about it, but when they were shown the data and told how things were going to be run, they were in favor of it,” Littlefield said. “They had the impression they would have to sit in seats and act like the upper grades. A lot of the stuff in the afternoon is play-based learning, with hands-on activities and brain breaks.”

Advertisement

Both schools teach math and literacy in the morning, and afternoons are more relaxed. “There’s less pressure, and now they get to do specialties like PE, art, library, music and computers. It’s really been positive,” said Palmer.

Littlefield said that after looking into the data last year from the pilot kindergarten programs in the district, the choice to go to all-day kindergarten felt easy.

“Schools that did the pilot had scores from 20 to 40 percent higher than scores of half-day students. That was telling. It’s a huge difference. I think we’ll see some really big growth in the kids,” she said.

Palmer feels that a positive kindergarten experience will follow students throughout their schooling.

“Those first years are so important. That’s when they really engage and learn to love learning. You want your kids to look forward to learning and not dread it,” she said. “I love how magical it is to go to school each day and see their excitement and see their eyes light up. I see the benefits of all-day learning.”

Of her kindergarten class, Palmer said, “They are doing so well. I’m so proud of them. It is a lot for a small child to go to class, to go to lunch, and to make new friends. They are handling it so well, and they’re so happy and helpful. They are darling, and it’s been really fun.”