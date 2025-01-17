Lehi welcomes new Diamondback Cadet Squadron at Utah Military Academy

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

On Jan. 9, Lehi celebrated a historic occasion with the activation of the Civil Air Patrol’s (CAP) newest cadet unit, the Diamondback Cadet Squadron. Sponsored by the Utah Military Academy (UMA), this marks the first squadron established in Utah in seven years, representing a significant achievement for both CAP and the Lehi community. Held at the Utah Military Academy campus, the event brought together local leaders, families and CAP members to inaugurate a program dedicated to fostering the next generation of aerospace leaders.

Colonel Andreas Wesemann, the Utah Wing Commander and a retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, presided over the ceremony.

“The Civil Air Patrol provides young people with unparalleled opportunities to develop leadership, discipline and a sense of service,” Wesemann remarked. “We are thrilled to welcome the Diamondback Cadet Squadron to our ranks and to see the impact it will have on the youth and community here in Lehi.”

Founded in 1941, the Civil Air Patrol has a service history to America. Initially formed during World War II to mobilize civilian aviation resources for national defense, CAP has evolved into a multifaceted organization with three primary missions: emergency services, cadet programs and aerospace education. With over 64,000 members nationwide, CAP continues to perform vital search and rescue missions, promote STEM education, and prepare cadets for leadership roles.

“The Civil Air Patrol is the civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force,” explained First Lieutenant Casey Smith, who serves as the new squadron commander for the Diamondback Cadets. “We operate under three congressionally mandated programs, focusing on emergency services, mentoring the next generation of STEM leaders, and transforming youth into dynamic, responsible citizens.”

The Diamondback Cadet Squadron offers a structured program for young people ages 12 to 18 centered on four pillars: leadership, character development, fitness and aerospace education. Cadets progress through the ranks, earning honors and responsibilities as they excel in these areas.

“We are creating future leaders,” Smith said. “From learning Air Force customs and courtesies to participating in flight training, cadets gain skills that prepare them for whatever comes next—be it a military career, college or entering the workforce.”

Smith highlighted some unique opportunities available to cadets, including piloting CAP’s single-engine Cessna aircraft. “When cadets meet the required milestones, they actually get to go up in a plane with a pilot who teaches them how to fly,” Smith said. “It’s an incredible experience that sparks an interest in aviation and aerospace.”

The Diamondback Cadet Squadron also emphasizes community service. Cadets are encouraged to give back to their communities by participating in events like Wreaths Across America and supporting local initiatives.

“This year, the Utah Wing has adopted the theme ‘Service Elevated,’” Smith noted. “We want to instill a spirit of service in our cadets, teaching them the value of contributing to something greater than themselves.”

Lehi city leaders enthusiastically welcomed the squadron’s activation, which they see as a valuable addition to the community. “We aim to serve Lehi and the surrounding areas, providing opportunities for youth to grow and for the community to benefit from our programs,” Smith said.

For Smith, the Civil Air Patrol is more than just a program; it’s a mission to inspire and prepare youth. “My goal is to help cadets take their next step, whether it’s joining a service academy, pursuing a career in STEM, or simply becoming a better version of themselves,” Smith said.

The cadet program is designed to be cadet-led, allowing young members to develop real-world leadership skills. “Our flight commander is a 16-year-old student at UMA,” Smith shared. “He’s responsible for organizing the cadets, giving instructions, and ensuring the squadron runs smoothly. It’s amazing to see these young people’s abilities when given the chance.”

The activation of the Diamondback Cadet Squadron represents a new chapter for the Civil Air Patrol in Utah. With the support of the UMA and the dedication of leaders like Colonel Wesemann and First Lieutenant Smith, the program is poised to make a lasting impact on the Lehi community.

As cadets don their Air Force-style uniforms and embark on their journey, they carry CAP’s 82-year legacy of service, excellence, and integrity. “This is just the beginning,” Smith said. “We’re excited to see how the Diamondback Cadet Squadron will grow and inspire the next generation of leaders.”