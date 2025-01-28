Ocotillo Prime brings fine dining to AF with brunch and Mexican steakhouse menu

It’s no secret that we’ve been lacking in fine dining options, and Ocotillo Prime is stepping up to change that. This Sonora, Mexico, inspired fine dining spot opened its doors last week and is already attracting a crowd. Located at 598 W. Main St. in American Fork, in the building previously occupied by Sol Agave and Del Mar, Ocotillo Prime sits right between Target and In-N-Out.

“We saw an opportunity to bring something truly unique to Utah County, a high-end Mexican dining experience that combines authenticity with elegance. Our goal is to elevate traditional flavors and offer a dining experience that feels special yet approachable for the community,” said the Ocotillo marketing manager.

Ocotillo Prime offers a brunch menu from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a steakhouse dinner menu from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The brunch menu features a mix of Mexican and American favorites. You can go with the Mexican classics like huevos rancheros and chilaquiles or opt for something sweeter like Tres Leches French Toast and blueberry pancakes. For dinner, the menu includes a variety of options such as fresh salads, unique pasta dishes, flavorful tacos, cheesy enchiladas and premium steaks.

When my wife and I visited for dinner, we were immediately struck by the restaurant’s dark and moody design with beautiful lighting and a small lobby waterfall. The ambiance creates an intimate and upscale dining experience with only about 20 tables.

We started our dinner with the roasted cauliflower appetizer, a dish featuring a whole crown of slow-cooked cauliflower smothered in a creamy chipotle sauce and served over a bed of Mexican corn. The combination of textures and flavors offers a unique option. For our entrées, we had the Wellington Burger with a Wagyu beef patty, pickles, smoked bacon, smoked provolone, grilled onions and cheddar cheese all served alongside crispy potato wedges, as well as the Seabass Parmesan, a grilled Chilean sea bass crusted with parmesan and served over a tangy Veracruzana sauce with broccolini and rice. Both dishes were beautifully presented and packed with flavor.

“Our most popular items are Leña y Mar, a filet mignon with a lobster and shrimp enchilada; our prime Sonoran ribeye cooked to perfection and paired with our signature sauces; or ribeye tacos with bone marrow. They’re guest favorites that perfectly represent the high-end flavors of our menu,” said the Ocotillo marketing manager.

While Ocotillo Prime’s prices are on the higher side for your average dinner out, it fills a much-needed gap in Utah County’s dining scene. The exceptional service and top-tier cuisine will provide the opportunity for diners to splurge. Ocotillo Prime is a must-try destination, and I’m optimistic it’ll become a local favorite.