JUST IN: Utah County announces major Provo Airport expansion agreement

Provo (January 29, 2025) — Utah County has announced a substantial financial investment in the Provo Airport, aimed at supporting its growth to meet the demands of a rapidly expanding population and preparing for its role in the 2034 Olympics. Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi highlighted this commitment in her State of the City address and underscored the City of Provo’s collaborative support for this transformative project.

Utah County’s financial commitment totals $78 million, including $19.5 million in up-front funding sourced from Tourism, Recreation, Cultural, and Convention (TRCC) and Transient Room Tax (TRT) revenues. Additionally, the County will contribute $3.9 million annually over the next 15 years to ensure sustained support for the airport’s expansion.

The Provo Airport is poised for significant growth as it seeks to enhance its capacity to serve as a regional central transportation hub. This investment will fund critical infrastructure upgrades, expanded terminal facilities, and enhanced services, enabling the airport to accommodate increased passenger traffic better and meet the needs of the local community and visitors.

“Utah County’s support demonstrates our shared vision for the future of Provo Airport as a cornerstone of economic development and regional connectivity,” said Brandon Gordon, Utah County Commission Chair. “This funding will help us prepare for the opportunities ahead, including our role in the 2034 Olympics. The City of Provo is proud to partner in this effort, which will elevate our community and strengthen our regional infrastructure.”

“Expanding the airport is a win-win,” said Utah County Commission Vice Chair Skyler Beltran. “Not only will it boost tourism and visitor-generated revenues that can help benefit our citizens and reduce their tax burden for years to come, but it will also provide increased convenience and travel opportunities for Utah County residents. This investment will be a powerful economic driver for jobs and tax revenue in Utah County for many years. It will enhance everyday life while showcasing our incredible community and all it offers.”

“This investment marks a pivotal moment for the future of air travel in Utah County,” said Amelia Powers Gardner, Utah County Commissioner. “By expanding Provo Airport, we are not only enhancing accessibility for our residents and visitors but also fostering economic growth that will benefit future generations.”

As the second-busiest airport in the state, Provo Airport has experienced rapid growth in recent years, reflecting the increasing demand for travel options in Utah County. The planned expansions will position the airport as a key gateway to the Wasatch Front, benefiting residents, businesses, and visitors alike.

This collaborative effort between Utah County and the City of Provo underscores their commitment to ensuring that the region’s infrastructure keeps pace with its dynamic growth and evolving needs.