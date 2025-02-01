Swig celebrates 100th Store with $1 Drinks today

Swig, Utah’s “Home of the Original Dirty Soda,” is hitting a milestone of 100 stores. Swig is celebrating with $1 drinks at all locations nationwide on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Swig was founded 15 years ago by Nicole Tanner in St. George, Utah. Since then, Swig has become one of the fastest-growing beverage companies in the country, expanding to 100 stores in 14 states and counting.

“I’m excited to celebrate Swig’s 100th store and the journey that brought us here,” said Nicole Tanner, founder of Swig. “From our humble beginnings to now having 100 locations in 14 states, I’m amazed at everything our team has accomplished. Swig represents happiness in a cup, and our customers mean the world to us.”

“We’ve proudly created a new beverage category and pioneered the ‘Dirty Soda’ movement, delivering personalized and refreshingly unique drinks across the nation,” said Alex Dunn, CEO of Swig. “Reaching 100 stores is a momentous milestone, and we can’t wait to celebrate with our customers.”

On Saturday, Feb. 1, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Swig is serving up 24oz drinks for $1, with a maximum of two drinks per person present.

Swig takes soda to the next level with personalized drinks that mix classic sodas with bold flavors, fresh fruits, purees and creams. In addition to Dirty Soda, the menu features Refreshers—light, water-based drinks paired with fresh fruits—and Revivers, a customizable energy drink for an extra pick-me-up. Swig also offers a selection of sweet and savory options, including pink sugar cookies and warm pretzel bites.

Blended revivers and blended hot chocolates are excluded. For full details about the promotion, visit https://swigdrinks.com/100-stores/.