ALL CITY HONORS – FALL 2024: GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Most Valuable Player

Mary Nahinu (Sr. Skyridge): Animated libero served 55 aces (200 points), made 364 digs (3.5 d/s), provided 79 assists and tallied 412 serve-receives (4.0 p/s). “Her passing and back-row defense was solid, giving the offense many opportunities to score points,” said Coach Silver Fonua. “She had 270 digs in 2023, this year she raised that to 364. She eclipsed the 1000 mark in digs, becoming the school’s all-time leader in digs at 1,182. Mary had 55 aces, up from 32 the previous year, causing chaos for our opponent’s offense.”

Most Inspirational Player

Kelsey Christensen (Sr. Skyridge): Right-side hitter had 91 kills, 32 digs and 24 serve-receives. “She is intense, passionate and the best teammate you will ever have,” said Fonua. “She takes no shortcuts in drills or conditioning. I’ve had to tell her numerous times in practice to bring her intensity down a notch because she is running through chairs, through teammates and into the bleachers to chase down the ball. We work harder, sacrifice more and have more energy because of Kelsey. I am truly sad that she is a senior. We will miss that fire in our gym next year.”

Hitters

Kylie Buttars (Jr. Skyridge): Had 413 kills (43%), 89 aces (214points), 175 digs, 395 serve-receptions, 23 blocks.

Isabella Loftin (Sr. Lehi): Had 169 kills (36%), 31 aces (184points), 99 digs, 98 serve-receptions, 28 blocks.

Aliya Shewell (Fr. Lehi): Had 138 kills (33%), 37 aces (135 points), 167 digs, 329 serve-receptions, 11 blocks, passed a 1.9.

Middle Blocker

Hadyn Smith (Jr. Skyridge): Had 179 kills (41%), led the region with 82 combined blocks (20 solo), 29 digs.

Setter

Lucci Unga (Sr. Skyridge): Had 439 assists (4.5 p/s), 21 aces (104 points), 136 digs (1.4 d/s).

Defensive Specialist

Tiana Mariner (Sr. Skyridge): Had 35 aces (164 points), 90% serving, 189 digs (1.9 d/s), 324 serve-receptions (3.2 p/s).

Libero

Abbi Winters (Sr. Lehi): Had 24 aces (149 points), 91.5% serving, 249 digs (3.6 d/s), 351 serve-receptions (5.0 p/s), passed a 1.9.