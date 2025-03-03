Charges dropped in theft case involving former Hutchings Museum Director

The theft charges against Daniela Larsen, the former Executive Director of The Hutchings Museum Institute in downtown Lehi, were officially dropped on February 10. Larsen, who was arrested on May 20, 2024, faced allegations of stealing property from the museum she once led.

Court documents obtained by the Lehi Free Press initially outlined charges against Larsen for stealing museum property, including furniture and other items, between 2020 and 2022. According to court records: “Sometime between 2020 and 2022, Larsen had moved furniture and other items belonging to the museum out of the old train museum to create office space for herself.”

The documents explained, “A witness identified four benches and a refrigerator valued at approximately $2,500 that belonged to the museum and had been stored in the train depot at a consignment store in Lehi.” A Lehi Police Department detective confirmed the discovery and “contacted the store manager, who confirmed that the defendant had worked out a deal with her to trade items. The defendant did not have permission to trade or otherwise dispose of any museum property,” according to the charging documents.

This case outlines one of several legal matters Larsen has faced in recent years. In late 2023, Larsen was terminated from her position as Executive Director at The Hutchings Museum amid suspicions of embezzlement, which prompted a criminal investigation by the Utah County Attorney’s Office. While the specifics of the alleged financial mismanagement remain unclear, sources have indicated that the potential misuse of museum funds may involve hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In addition to theft and embezzlement allegations, Larsen was evicted from her apartment in a mixed-use building on 24 West Main Street in early January 2024. According to court documents, Larsen had entered into the apartment lease under the name of the Hutchings Museum, raising further questions about her financial dealings. It is still unknown whether the $1,800 monthly rent for the apartment was paid using museum funds.

The Hutchings Museum Institute has not commented on the dismissal of the charges or any ongoing investigations.