Mosaics to celebrate grand opening with family resource carnival

Lehi Free Press/Staff Writer

Mosaics Resource Center announces its Grand Opening celebration on March 1 at 42 N 200 E, American Fork. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12 p.m. in partnership with the Utah LGBT Chamber of Commerce, followed by a Family Resource Carnival from 12-5 p.m.

The Mosaics Resource Center is dedicated to providing support, resources and community connections tailored to the LGBTQIA+ community in Utah County. To mark the occasion, attendees will enjoy a festive celebration featuring games, food and a variety of community resources.

Attendees are invited to participate in a community donation drive by bringing non-perishable food items, new or like-new LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC books, and lightly used clothing of all gender expressions. The contributions will help support individuals in need within our community.

Additionally, all are invited to bring paint supplies to contribute to the Mosaic mural in the community room. To reserve a spot in the mural and receive more information, interested individuals can email info@mosaicsutah.com.

This event is open to all, and families, allies and supporters are encouraged to join in celebrating the launch of this new community resource.