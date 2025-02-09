Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s public information officer, retires

Elizabeth Spencer | Lehi Free Press

Sergeant Spencer Cannon recently turned in his badge after 34 years of service with the Utah County Sheriff’s Department. Cannon spent those years serving in various capacities, including with the Utah County Jail, patrol, detective, and search and rescue. He also had additional assignments, including the bomb squad and SWAT teams. Cannon’s last position with the department was more high profile, working with local media as the Utah County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer (PIO). Many may recognize him from his interviews with the press on and off camera.

Cannon calls himself an “army brat,” spending his youth in Texas, Germany and Japan. His father served two tours in the Vietnam War. Cannon also joined the army, serving four years of active duty and then another four years with the National Guard. He graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in psychology and is the father of five children. For 28 years, the Cannons called American Fork home.

His assignment as PIO came unexpectedly. In 2003, during a search and rescue operation, Cannon recalled, “There was a tragic double drowning in the Dry Creek Siphon over in Lehi, right behind the Smith’s Marketplace.” The scene unfolded as two brothers who were not certified divers went scuba diving. “They were full of a sense of adventure. I was the first one there. My first inclination was to go after them, but almost as soon as I had the thought that, I realized that doing so might cause me to encounter whatever challenge they had obviously encountered.”

“It had been multiple hours, and they had told families, if they were not back by this time, to come check on us,’” recalled Cannon. The family did as the brothers requested and found their car at the scene. “Our PIO was out of town; the media was starting to show up, and it was late. My lieutenant pointed at me and said, ‘You’re going to talk to the media,’ so I did. I guess I didn’t embarrass the sheriff because they let me keep doing it, and I did it for the next 21 years.” His part-time assignment became a full-time job in 2019.

“I have no training in communications, marketing, multimedia or videography, anything like that,” said Cannon. However, he learned the tricks of the trade and posted on social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. “It may not have been perfect, but I enjoyed doing it,” commented Cannon. He viewed the media as a tool, calling it “an asset that could help us do our job,” working with organizations helping inform the public.

“I always had a very good working relationship with the media. They were very responsive when I needed them to put information out to help us with a case. I worked hard to gain their trust. I’ve got a lot of people who are close, personal friends that I met because of their job as reporters or photographers. That’s been a benefit to me, too,” Cannon shared.

Advertisement

Cannon’s family remarked on his compassion for those on the other side of the law. “Through all of it, what stood out the most was how consistently my dad was striving to be fair and honest. While he was mindful of his own safety, he was selfless in his service. He always lived his belief that his work led people to live better and be better,” shared Kyle Cannon, Spencer Cannon’s son.

“Dad loved what he did and truly felt he was helping everyone he came in contact with, especially those who weren’t in a position to help themselves,” said Cannon’s daughter, Kristen Meryhew.

“He had a profound ability to impact lives in a positive manner. Sgt. Cannon made a lot of arrests and was very proactive in his assignments. Many of the people he arrested thanked him for how he treated them,” shared co-worker and retired Lieutenant Tom Hodgson.

“Spencer is a man of integrity in all he does. He has been a great example of a law enforcement officer who enforced the law, kept his community safe and never forgot that, in the end, it is all about service to your fellow man. He is a true example of humility and kindness,” said current Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith.

“Spencer accepts everyone for who they are, even if they have had a rough past. He treats everyone as he would want to be treated, with dignity and respect,” wrote Deputy Allyson Monsen.

“A lot of situations we deal with are the worst moment of people’s lives, whether it’s a loved one who has been killed or passed away, someone who is getting arrested or a family member who has been arrested, a fire or flood, or someone’s been lost. Whatever it is, the things we’re dealing with are often the worst situations these people have ever encountered. What’s not so much a part of the policy side of the job is how you handle those. You always try to handle them as delicately as possible, support people in the best way you can, and provide them with resources available to help them,” stated Cannon. “If I’m arresting somebody and taking them to jail, I look at that as, ‘I’m giving them an opportunity to change their life, do something different, make better choices.’”

Cannon said he did get to witness people make those better choices and change their lives in his position. “To be able to see those occasionally who I’ve interacted with or I’ve arrested who have managed to get their lives straight, it’s very gratifying to see that and see the success they have made of their lives.”

Cannon’s co-workers remember his work ethic. Sgt. Tyler Collett recalled an experience when Cannon had his daughter with him, and there was a chase. He said Cannon “pulled over and told his daughter to get out, then took off to join the pursuit.”

Advertisement

“I loved Sgt. Cannon’s energy and positive attitude. He was always excited to come to work. He loved his career in law enforcement and was an excellent role model for all,” shared Sgt. Greg Sherwood.

Sgt. Garret Dutson said, “Through my many years in law enforcement, Spencer Cannon has been an incredible leader and example to me. His guidance, professionalism and dedication to our work have left a lasting impact, not only on me but on everyone fortunate enough to work alongside him.”

Due to her father’s influence, Meryhew also became involved in law enforcement. “Dad never kept his work from us, the good or the bad, and always shared what he experienced that day in age-appropriate ways. This eventually led to me doing ride-alongs with him multiple times a month from 12 years old on. From a young age, I understood that Dad worked for a greater good, and I knew I wanted to be a part of that.”

When Meryhew was 20 years old, a dispatch position opened up, and she said her father was 100% supportive of her taking the job. “Being able to work for nearly nine years on the other side of the radio was truly a special experience. We got to chat when it was slow and vent to each other after long shifts. My dad and I experienced some really hard incidents together, including the most difficult one when we lost one of our own, Sgt. Cory Wride, almost 11 years ago,” shared Meryhew.

Meryhew left dispatch in 2021, but she was able to return for her dad’s final day. Cannon shared, “When I retired, it’s a tradition for law enforcement officers to do this last call on the radio. So, I called dispatch and asked if they would let her come in and do that, and they graciously agreed. That was a meaningful experience for both of us.”

“In my work with the sheriff’s office in patrol, I spent a lot of time in the canyons and kind of fell in love with the Birdseye area up here in Spanish Fork Canyon,” said Cannon.

He and his wife moved from American Fork to Birdseye in 2019. They recently returned from spending time in Europe and are planning to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“People might say about someone, ‘He would give you the shirt off his back.’ Cannon is the kind of guy to take that a step further. He donated a kidney to a friend. He has definitely made a positive impact upon our community and will be greatly missed,” shared Sheriff Smith.