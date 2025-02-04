LPD makes arrests in commercial sex operation

On Monday, Feb. 3, detectives from the Lehi Police Department executed a search warrant at a massage parlor located in the area of 760 East Main Street, Lehi, regarding verified information that a massage parlor was operating as a front for a commercial sex operation.

Two individuals within the business were interviewed, arrested, and booked into the Utah County Jail on charges of prostitution. Human trafficking was investigated but was determined not to be a factor in this specific situation.

“Hours of surveillance were conducted over a long period, and some individuals who frequented the business were contacted, while others may be contacted in the future.

The property owner is aware of the situation and has stated that they will be addressing the business occupancy situation on their end,” said Jeanteil Livingston, Public Information Officer for the Lehi Police Department.

To report human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline (NHTH) at 1-888-373-7888, text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733), or chat online.

To report suspected human trafficking or alleged criminal activity in Lehi City, contact 385-201-1005 or dial 911.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives actively follow up on all the information.