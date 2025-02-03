Local News
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: January 2025
January 2025 vs (2024)
Homes sold: 68 (71)
Average home price: $614,407 ($625,811)
Median home price: $525,000 ($545,000)
Average days on the market: 47 (51)
Average square feet: 2,803 (3,067)
Average price per square foot: $226.80 ($206.55)
Most expensive home sold: $1,533,726 / 5 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 4,923 sq. ft. / .34 acres
Least expensive home sold: $347,900 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272 sq. ft. / condo
Total listings currently available: 172 (existing homes) and 74 (new construction)
Listings over $1 million: 46
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 2/3
