Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: January 2025

Published

8 hours ago

on

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: January 2025

January 2025 vs (2024)

Homes sold: 68 (71)

Average home price: $614,407 ($625,811)

Median home price: $525,000 ($545,000)

Average days on the market: 47 (51)

Average square feet: 2,803 (3,067)

Average price per square foot: $226.80 ($206.55)

Most expensive home sold: $1,533,726 / 5 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 4,923 sq. ft. / .34 acres

Least expensive home sold: $347,900 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272 sq. ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 172 (existing homes) and 74 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 46

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 2/3

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker

