Local American Legion Post donates antique machine gun

On Jan. 24, four members of the American Fork American Legion Post 49 traveled to the Fort Douglas Military Museum in Salt Lake City to place a 1908 Maxim machine gun in the museum as a donation. Post Commander Keith Hall was accompanied by Vice Commander Gary Steele (Pleasant Grove, Army), Wayne Peck (Lehi, Navy) and Lloyd Togisala (American Fork, Army).

The rare machine gun was captured from the Germans by American Forces at the end of WW I on Nov. 11, 1918. It was brought to America and then to Utah, when it became property of AF’s Post 49 of The American Legion.

According to Hall, “The Maxim machine gun model 1908 is water-cooled and can fire 400-500 rounds per minute. The gun weighs 40.5 pounds alone and 83 pounds on the sled mount. It was a very effective weapon. It was considered the most murderous weapon of WWI.”

Hall continued, “The gun had been at the Post location for many years, and it was decided that others needed an opportunity to see it.”

The gun is now on display at the Fort Douglas Military Museum, located on the University of Utah campus in Salt Lake City. The museum offers free admission and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.