Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: February 2025

Public Hearing for 2100 N environmental study Thursday

Charges dropped in theft case involving former Hutchings Museum Director

Mosaics to celebrate grand opening with family resource carnival

Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff's public information officer, retires

LPD makes arrests in commercial sex operation

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: January 2025

Local American Legion Post donates antique machine gun

Intermountain and Utah DHHS celebrate 41% decline in opioid prescriptions

Choosing the Right Dog Crate: Safety, Durability, and Performance

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: February 2025

Published

10 hours ago

on

February 2025 vs (2024)

Homes sold: 101 (83)

Average home price: $615,484 ($638,643)

Median home price: $489,900 ($486,500)

Average days on the market: 89 (76)

Average square feet: 2,730 (3,012)

Average price per square foot: $229.31 ($214.32)

Most expensive home sold: $3,550,000 / 5 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 10,875 sq. ft. / .40 acres

Least expensive home sold: $300,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,255 sq. ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 192 (existing homes) and 66 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 44

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 3/5

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker

