Local News
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: February 2025
February 2025 vs (2024)
Homes sold: 101 (83)
Average home price: $615,484 ($638,643)
Median home price: $489,900 ($486,500)
Average days on the market: 89 (76)
Average square feet: 2,730 (3,012)
Average price per square foot: $229.31 ($214.32)
Most expensive home sold: $3,550,000 / 5 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 10,875 sq. ft. / .40 acres
Least expensive home sold: $300,000 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,255 sq. ft. / condo
Total listings currently available: 192 (existing homes) and 66 (new construction)
Listings over $1 million: 44
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 3/5
Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker