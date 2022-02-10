List all states of USA - parent="united-states", where "united-states" is the slug of predefined location, also ID can be used here.

4 Columns locations table

[webdirectory-locations parent="united-states" depth=1 columns=4 count=1]

3 Columns locations table

[webdirectory-locations parent="united-states" depth=1 columns=3 count=1]

2 Columns locations table

[webdirectory-locations parent="united-states" depth=1 columns=2 count=1]

3 Columns sub-locations grid

[webdirectory-locations parent="united-states" depth=2 columns=3 count=1 grid=1 subcats=4]

Grid View #1

[webdirectory-locationsparent="united-states" grid=1 grid_view=1]

Grid View #2

[webdirectory-locations parent="united-states" grid=1 grid_view=2]

Grid View #3

[webdirectory-locations parent="united-states" grid=1 grid_view=3]