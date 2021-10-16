Connect with us

Westlake Emergency Center under construction in west Lehi

Farmers face Fall’s fickle weather with hope and optimism

Lehi Free Press announces launch of weekly e-newsletter

Halloween and Fall Time Activities guide

Mahe shares feelings about jury award and window blind cord safety

Lehi Free Press: Lehi Real Estate Snapshot - September 2021

Inspired renovations on First East fixers

Shed fire under control after nearly 50 firefighters respond, cause of fire identified

Lehi Parks Committee tours all-abilities park in Spanish Fork

Lehi Free Press: Lehi Real Estate Snapshot - August 2021

Westlake Emergency Center under construction in west Lehi

In July, the Westlake Emergency Center broke ground at 700 North Redwood Road in Lehi. The medical facility is part of the MountainStar Medical Group and will serve the residents of Lehi, Saratoga Springs, and Eagle Mountain. The free-standing emergency department will be completed in early 2022.

The facility will provide comprehensive, hospital-based emergency services and will be equipped and staffed to deliver high-quality patient care. It is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, one of MountainStar’s eight Utah hospitals.

The facility will include ten patient exam rooms, 24/7 emergency medical care, comprehensive laboratory and imaging services, including computed tomography (CT) scans, X-rays and ultrasounds. It will be staffed with experienced board-certified physicians.

