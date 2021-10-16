Westlake Emergency Center under construction in west Lehi

In July, the Westlake Emergency Center broke ground at 700 North Redwood Road in Lehi. The medical facility is part of the MountainStar Medical Group and will serve the residents of Lehi, Saratoga Springs, and Eagle Mountain. The free-standing emergency department will be completed in early 2022.

The facility will provide comprehensive, hospital-based emergency services and will be equipped and staffed to deliver high-quality patient care. It is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital, one of MountainStar’s eight Utah hospitals.

The facility will include ten patient exam rooms, 24/7 emergency medical care, comprehensive laboratory and imaging services, including computed tomography (CT) scans, X-rays and ultrasounds. It will be staffed with experienced board-certified physicians.