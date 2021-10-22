Second-round matchups set for Lehi-area football teams

The first-round pairings of the state football tournaments for Class 6A and 5A were played Friday night (Oct. 22). Both Skyridge and Lehi were idle after earning high enough seeds to get a bye in the initial contests, but their first playoff opponents were determined by the results of those games.

The #3 Falcons (9-1) will host #19 Westlake (4-7) in the second round on Oct. 29. The Thunder upset #14 Roy 30-28 to earn the slot. The default game time is 6 p.m. but may be changed by mutual agreement.

In Class 5A, the #7 Pioneers (7-3) will host #10 Wasatch (7-3) on Oct. 29, with the kickoff time set at 7 p.m. as determined by the two school administrations, change from the state 6 p.m. default. The Wasps pounded #23 Maple Mountain 55-20 in their first-round game