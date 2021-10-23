Lehi mountain biking teams earn first and third in Division 1

The two Lehi-area mountain biking teams have finished the competition season for the South Region, with Skyridge earning first place and Lehi third place in High School Division 1.

The Falcons had finished second in previous years to American Fork, but bested them in each of the four regular-season races this season. Skyridge tallied 18455 cumulative points and the Cavemen ended up with 18348. The South Region included 951 riders this season in all high school categories.

This was the first year for the Pioneers in Division 1, as they had previously competed in Division 2. Third place with 17961 points was a very satisfactory result for them after moving up.

Riders are divided into competition groups based on grade and skill level. Here are the top finishers for each school by category. When not specified otherwise, all divisions are combined. The narrow point spreads show how close the competition has been this season.

Varsity Boys: Johnny Rainer (SHS) is fourth overall but just five points behind the leader; Ian Stringham (LHS) is in 15thplace.

Varsity Girls: Ashlynn Webb (LHS) is fifth, trailing the leader by 12 points; Isabelle Brown (SHS) is a single point behind herin sixth.

JV A Boys D1: Jacob Rasmussen (LHS) is third, two points behind the top spot; Max Jarvie (SHS) is sixth.

JV A Girls: Lydia Adams (LHS) is second, four points out of first; Jessica Lindsey (SHS) is fifth.

JV B Boys D1: Matt Bott (SHS) is second, one point behind the leader; Kiezek Larsen (LHS) is sixth.

JV B Girls: Hazel Strong (SHS) leads the category by five points; Whitney Howell (LHS) is third.

JVC Boys D1: Gavyn Smith (LHS) is tied for first, ahead of Wyatt Taft (SHS) in third by two points.

Freshman A Boys D1: Daxton Peterson (LHS) is in fourth by 10 points; Calvin Smith (SHS) is fifth.

Freshman B Boys D1: Sean MacFarlane (SHS) is tied for first; Michael Sylvester (LHS) is 11th.

Freshman Girls: Kenaddie Custer (SHS) is nine points behind the leader in fifth place; Gwen Turner (LHS) is seventh.

SLR Boys: Jacob Starley (SHS) is the leader by a single point; Lehi had no entrants in this category.

SLR Girls: Lynette Shin (SHS) is tied for fifth 14 points behind first place; no Pioneer entrant.

The state competition takes place this weekend, Oct. 22 and 23, in St. George. All seniors, varsity and JV A riders participate. In other categories, the top 25 overall placers in each category ofthe four Utah regions advance to the state races