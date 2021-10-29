Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Lehi and Skyridge football teams advance to quarterfinals

Lehi Sports

Lehi-area volleyball teams get first-round byes

Lehi Sports

Lehi’s McMullin wins 5A XC championship

Lehi Sports

Lehi mountain biking teams earn first and third in Division 1

Lehi Sports

Second-round matchups set for Lehi-area football teams

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls soccer caps great season with silver trophy

Lehi Sports

Lehi girls soccer rides OT victory to finals

Lehi Sports

Skyridge girls soccer reaches title game by shootout

Lehi Sports

Falcon golfers finish fourth in Region 4

Lehi Sports

Lehi and Skyridge football awarded first-round byes

Lehi Sports

Lehi and Skyridge football teams advance to quarterfinals

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Skyridge and Lehi football teams both won their second-round games tonight (Oct. 29) to earn the right to play in the quarterfinal round of their respective state tournaments, albeit in very different ways.

The #3 Falcons (10-1) dominated from start to finish in a 58-14 domination of #19 Westlake. They will now take on #6 Farmington (8-3) on Friday (Nov. 5). The default game time is 6 p.m. but may be changed by mutual agreement.

The path was a little steeper for the #7 Pioneers (8-3), who needed a brilliant play in overtime to get the chance to win and pulled off a 35-34 victory over #10 Wasatch. The Wasps knocked them out of the tournament at their place a year ago in this same second-round game.

Lehi now goes to Provo again to face #2 Timpview (9-2) on Friday (Nov. 5) at 6 p.m. unless the time is adjusted. The Thunderbirds beat #15 Bonneville 42-15 in today’s contest.

Be sure to check out the full game stories and photos in next week’s issue of the Lehi Free Press

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *