Lehi and Skyridge football teams advance to quarterfinals

The Skyridge and Lehi football teams both won their second-round games tonight (Oct. 29) to earn the right to play in the quarterfinal round of their respective state tournaments, albeit in very different ways.

The #3 Falcons (10-1) dominated from start to finish in a 58-14 domination of #19 Westlake. They will now take on #6 Farmington (8-3) on Friday (Nov. 5). The default game time is 6 p.m. but may be changed by mutual agreement.

The path was a little steeper for the #7 Pioneers (8-3), who needed a brilliant play in overtime to get the chance to win and pulled off a 35-34 victory over #10 Wasatch. The Wasps knocked them out of the tournament at their place a year ago in this same second-round game.

Lehi now goes to Provo again to face #2 Timpview (9-2) on Friday (Nov. 5) at 6 p.m. unless the time is adjusted. The Thunderbirds beat #15 Bonneville 42-15 in today’s contest.

