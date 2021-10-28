Lehi-area volleyball teams get first-round byes

As expected, both the Skyridge and Lehi volleyball teams finished in the top eight of the RPI in their respective classifications and have a pass in the initial rounds of the state tournaments, which will be played on Nov. 2 at home sites.

The rest of the playoffs will be staged Nov. 4-6 at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University in Orem. It’s a double-elimination format at that venue, with teams playing through to determine the top eight spots.

The Falcons (19-9) finished at #5 in the final RPI rankings for Class 6A. They will host the winner of #12 Corner Canyon (13-14) and #21 Kearns (8-9) on Nov. 4 at 3:30 p.m. on Court 4.They will play again at 6:30 p.m., on Court 3 if they win the earlier match and on Court 4 if they don’t.

Copper Hills (25-2) is the top seed in the 6A tournament, followed by #2 Syracuse (23-2), #3 Lone Peak (23-5) and #4 Pleasant Grove (19-8) ahead of Skyridge. If both teams win their first contest, The Falcons and the Vikings would play in Thursday’s second match.

In Class 5A, the Pioneers (18-9) ended up at #7. Because of its size, the 5A tournament has an extra set of games at the beginning.

In Lehi’s bracket, the first round is between #18 Uintah (11-15) and #31 East (2-16). The winner of that match will then immediately play #10 Salem Hills (17-8). Whoever emerges from those contests will be the first opponent for the Pioneers on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. on Court 1.

Lehi’s second match will follow at 1:30 p.m., on Court 2 if they’re victorious in the first game and Court 1 if they aren’t.

Bountiful (23-3) claimed the top spot in Class 5A, followed by #2 Mountain View (23-5), #3 Skyline (25-2) and #4 Woods Cross (18-4). Assuming both teams triumph in Thursday’s first round, the Pioneers would meet the Bruins in the second match that day.

What happens after Thursday for both local teams will depend on the results of each contest. Consolation-bracket games will be played on Friday and the championship bracket will conclude play on Saturday.