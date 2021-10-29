Most in Lehi to celebrate Halloween on Saturday

Most people in Lehi will celebrate Halloween on Saturday this year since the holiday falls on a Sunday. Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints typically do not go trick or treating on a Sunday. Those who wish to please the hoards of costumed vampires, spider men and princesses on both daysmay want to stock up on treats. The fun-filled event was mostly cancelled last year due to COVID-19, so this year families with children will be out and about their neighborhoods.

Consumer spending on Halloween-related items is expected to reach an all-time high of $10.14 billion, up from $8.05 billion in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics. Plans to celebrate Halloween are up this year compared with last and are close to pre-pandemic levels.

“Americans plan to spend more than ever to make this Halloween a memorable one,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay

“Retailers have implemented a number of measures, such as bringing in Halloween products earlier than normal, to ensure their shelves are stocked with seasonal candy, décor and other items ahead of this important holiday.”

An estimated 65 percent of Americans intend to celebrate Halloween or participate in Halloween activities this year, up from 58 percent in 2020 and comparable with 68 percent in 2019 before the pandemic. Households with children are much more likely to celebrate Halloween (82 percent) than those without (55 percent).

The top ways consumers are planning to celebrate include handing out candy (66 percent), decorating their home or yard (52 percent), dressing in costumes (46 percent), carving a pumpkin (44 percent) and hosting or attending a party (25 percent).