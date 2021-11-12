What do you get in Lehi for $600,000?

1953 W Woodview Dr – $615,000

4 bedrooms / 3.5 baths / 2,982 sq ft / .12 acres / built in 2013

“Fully Finished Home. Easy Flow Floorplan with Large Kitchen and Mudroom. Loft in Upstairs perfect for office or homework space for the kids.”

Presented by: RANLife Real Estate

2. 4268 N Pheasant Run Ct – $600,000

6 bedrooms / 3.5 baths / 2,790 sq ft / .14 acres / built in 2004

“Beautiful, bright kitchen and living space with granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Master Bedroom & bathroom with his & hers sinks. Home has a newer high efficiency HVAC system with a newer smart thermostat. Standby natural gas home generator so you will never go without power! Gorgeous LVP flooring on main level & stairs. Large 2-Garage is heated, cooled, and wired for 220. Lots of storage throughout.”

Presented by: Real Broker LLC

3. 2560 W 1600 N – $599,900

6 bedrooms / 3 baths / 3,348 sq ft / .14 acres / built in 2003

“Move-in ready, Incredible maintenance, High quality equipment, and everything planned for the long term. Add to that the quiet tree lined streets and well maintained neighbors with no HOA. The location is perfect; walking distance to the elementary school and parks, and quick freeway access going north or south.”

Presented by: Whitman Burns Realty

4. 438 S Willow Park Dr – $590,000

4 bedrooms / 2.5 baths / 2,174 sq ft / .29 acres / built in 2010

“Very spacious open floorplan. 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, Loft, Mud Room, 2 car garage, heated gutters plus RV Parking w/240 V Plug. Plenty of room for your toys. Fresh paint and new blinds make this house feel new, light & bright. Large lot situated in a cul-de-sac backs the Jordan River Trail with direct gate access. The crawl space has nearly 7 foot high access so room for storage! New water heater.”

Presented by: Realty ONE Group

5. 1573 N 40 E – $585,000

5 bedrooms / 2.5 baths / 2,976 sq ft / .28 acres / built in 2001

“The home has beautiful real hardwood floors multiple gathering rooms. In the basement, there is plumbing for a second kitchen and entrance to a salon or office/bedroom. The yard is great with a patio ready for a hot tub, sheds for storage and gardening, and RV parking.”

Presented by: REDFIN