Comfort food feeds the soul at Sweet Lake



Brunch and lunch favorite Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade has finally made its way to Utah Valley with a location at 197 North State Street in American Fork near Cal Ranch. They’re open Tuesday-Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hoss and his wife Teri started a seasonal food business in 2009 selling fresh mint limeades at farmer’s markets and summer events. When they opened their first restaurant in Salt Lake City, Hoss added biscuits and fried chicken to his limeades. The couple use local, organic ingredients, including Lehi Mills products, and make everything from scratch.

Like most restaurants, Sweet Lake in American Fork is short-staffed right now and that’s why they have to close at 2 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. like their Salt Lake and Draper locations. The wait staff at Sweet Lake in American Fork are extremely attentive and helpful, even with a full restaurant on a weekendmorning.

We tried the Hoss, a biscuit with fried chicken, egg, bacon, cheese, sausage gravy with a little kick and green onion. The first bite was so full of nostalgia and comfort that it made me miss my grandma. The table had several house-made sauces, but the Hoss didn’t need anything extra – it’s perfect as-is.

My husband tried the Biscuit Benedict, a biscuit with poached egg, hollandaise, ham, tomato, green onion and a side of hash. He cleaned his generous plate and loved every bite, especially the biscuit. The hashbrowns were a little “fancy” for him, but still delicious.

I also tried the Raspberry Limeade after my waiter suggested it. I can see why Hoss built a business around his limeades – that drink was so fresh and delightful.

Sweet Lake Biscuits & Limeade serves breakfast and lunch and the entrees range in price from $9 for two biscuits with gravy or honey or jam to the Hoss or Biscuit Benedict for $14. We’ll be back to try one of their sandwiches or salads with another limeade next time.