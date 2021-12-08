Restaurant Review: Distinctive flavors set Smoking Taco apart

Another well-loved food truck has opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant in American Fork and it’s the perfect upgrade for the ultimate taco run. The Smoked Taco, 933 W 500 N Ste 102 by Costco, is the only restaurant of its kind and they already have die-hard fans.

The creators of The Smoked Taco claim that their tacos combine flavors you’ve never tasted together before. After trying four of their most popular tacos, we’d have to agree.

The Money Muscle taco has smoked pulled pork, Teriyaki sauce, fresh coleslaw topped with candied Fresno chili peppers and cilantro. “This was my favorite. It had an Asian vibe with a little heat,” said Sally Francom. “The slaw with the pork and the chilies was delicious and interesting.”

The Fleeing Californian taco with smoked tri-tip, roasted corn and cotija cheese was my favorite. It had a great mix of smokyand savory in every bite. Each taco is double wrapped in freshtortillas, but the contents of the taco still managed to get all over us and the table.

We also ordered The Gringo, a brisket taco with candied jalapeños, the spiciest taco at our table. Heat lovers will be in heaven, but the rest of us will need a drink handy. The Smoking Pastor taco was an intriguing combination of smoked pulled pork and chimichurri sauce.

The Smoked Taco is open for dine-in, take-out and curbside from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday – Saturday and closed Sunday. The tacos range in price from $4.25 to $5 with Taco Tuesday specials when select tacos are $3 each.

Besides tacos they have nachos, loaded fries and churro fries. The restaurant has a fun, colorful vibe with a friendly staff, even during the busy Taco Tuesday lunch hour.