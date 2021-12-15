Downtown Lehi food truck brings All-American experience

Have you seen the new white trailer food truck on the corner of Main and Center in downtown Lehi? Welcome to the 401Kafe.

“We chose to serve Lehi, because we love the people, the community, and we’re happy to call Lehi our home,” saidfamily member, Maeson Busk.

The only thing more small-town America than the corner of Main Street and Center Street is burgers, fries and a family of entrepreneurs. 401Kafe delivers just that.

With a simple breakfast menu of a sandwich (egg, cheese, mayo, green chili and bacon or sausage) or a burrito (potato, egg, cheese, green chiles and bacon or sausage),the food truck is satisfying morning customers with raving reviews.

“The breakfast burritos are huge and so so good. I was craving them, so I got a couple of them to put in the freezer to fix the craving. They are amazing!” wrote Merity Olsen in an online review.

“Went this morning and got the breakfast sandwich! Freaking delicious! Green chiles make it so much better,” wrote McCall Bateman.

While the breakfast is a hit, the deliciousness doesn’t end there.

After driving by the food truck for a few weeks, I decided to give it a try for dinner last week.

I used their online ordering system through Facebook, and it couldn’t have been easier. I opened the ordering page and was greeted to the menu with photos of the entrees. Who doesn’t love that? I went with the chicken tenders, which comes with house-made BBQ and ranch dipping sauce. I also ordered the fries because you can’t eat chicken tenders without fries.

I submitted my order, and it gave me a pickup time, about 15 minutes later. I arrived five minutes before myscheduled time and went to the window. The server was very friendly and informed me that my order would be ready in two minutes. She said she would bring it out to my car to avoid waiting in the cold. Excellent service!

I headed home and thoroughly enjoyed my meal. The chicken tenders had a unique breading, and the chicken was next level. It melted in your mouth–cooked perfectly. The homemade BBQ sauce was an added plus.

The fries were also freshly cut and cooked to order, with a great temperature and flavor. The servings were very generous.

Overall, this meal hit the spot. Great food, great location and great service. Prices were on the higher side with my meal coming in at $13.93 but supporting local comes with a price.

The menu also includes a few different burgers, a chicken sandwich, BLT, and a Philly cheesesteak. You can also get your fries regular, with cheese or fully loaded with cheese and bacon.

So, what’s with the name 401Kafe?

“401Kafe originated as a joke initially, we always talked about how Mat (Owner, and our chef) was going to open a restaurant one day, and the stars seemingly aligned when we had the opportunity to open our food truck. We hope that this can become our 401K,” laughed Busk.

Hungry diners can try this new local food stop onThursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Breakfast is served from 7 to 11 a.m. and lunch/dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.