Ken Garff employees give 500 Christmas bags to Tabitha’s Way

Press

This week, Ken Garff employees bought, packed and distributed 500 Christmas Morning bags for clients of Tabitha’s Way Local Food Pantry in American Fork, which serves families in Lehi and throughout northern Utah County.

“Each Ken Garff dealership started reaching out to help community members in need at the start of the pandemic, and we love it so much, we can’t stop now,” said Winston Bennion, general manager of Ken Garff Ford in American Fork.

“It’s all part of our ‘We’re Hear for You” initiative that Ken Garff employees love to do not just at Christmas time but throughout the year.”

On Tabitha’s Way’s website, they explain, “Hungry people come from all walks of life; most are our neighbors who have fallen on tough times and need temporary food assistance. National studies show that 63% of Americans have zero savings. An additional 13% have less than $1000 in savings. When disaster strikes, such as a job loss, medical bills, a car accident, divorce, disability, the death of a spouse, etc., these people often mustchoose between housing, medical care, paying for utilities, or purchasing food.”

According to Feeding America, an estimated 100,000 individuals in Utah County are facing food insecurity; 1 in 5 children are hungry and lack proper nutrition.

“We hope this gesture of love and concern can help in some small way,” said Bennion.

Each Christmas Morning bag includes pancake mix, syrup, hot chocolate mix, a bag of oranges, a gift card, and a card game.

“Making Christmas morning special is what this is all about,” he said. “And our employees love getting out of the office, reaching out to those in need in the community and serving.”

To nominate an organization or family who could benefit to Ken Garff’s outreach, visit kengarff.com/hear-for-you.