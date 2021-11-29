Connect with us

Local Scouts participate in service to Mount Timpanogos National Monument

Lehi’s Jones to compete for Miss Rodeo America title

LHS Marching Band and Color Guard win State Championships

Local Girl Scouts meet remarkable female soldiers for Veteran’s Day

Lehi power couple impacts student achievement at UVU

Lehi Vietnam vet shares insights into controversial war

Lehi author teams with Angel Studios to create Tuttle Twins animated show

Mahe shares feelings about jury award and window blind cord safety

Volunteers pluck puncturevines at Willow Park

Tomato plants reach new heights in Kirkham garden

Published

54 mins ago

on

The Cub Scouts of Lehi’s Pack 5 spent their Saturdaysthis summer earning their National Park Scout badge this year. With the support of their leaders and parents, the local scout troop dedicated 131 hours of service by cleaning up the swinging bridge picnic area at Mount Timpanogos National Monument. 

Along with their service to the National Monument, the scouts are required to participate in educational hours to learn about protecting natural and cultural resources. 

“Our cub scout troop had a grand total of 191 hours of service and education. That is an astounding number for kids to donate to the National Park service,” said pack leader Curtis Humphrey. 

