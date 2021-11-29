Local Scouts participate in service to Mount Timpanogos National Monument

The Cub Scouts of Lehi’s Pack 5 spent their Saturdaysthis summer earning their National Park Scout badge this year. With the support of their leaders and parents, the local scout troop dedicated 131 hours of service by cleaning up the swinging bridge picnic area at Mount Timpanogos National Monument.

Along with their service to the National Monument, the scouts are required to participate in educational hours to learn about protecting natural and cultural resources.

“Our cub scout troop had a grand total of 191 hours of service and education. That is an astounding number for kids to donate to the National Park service,” said pack leader Curtis Humphrey.