Lehi Mayor urges “Shop Local”

Published

2 hours ago

on

It doesn’t seem like many years ago we had to travel several miles to the north or south to purchase the products that our families wanted during the holidays. 

Much has changed here in Lehi, and we now have a wide varietyof shopping options available to us close to home. As we transition to the busiest shopping season of the year, I would like to encourage everyone to seriously consider our local options. Not only do our retailers have great merchandise available, but we also have entertainment, recreation and educational opportunities in the area for those who would like to gift something a little different this year.

As your mayor, I want to encourage everyone to buy local. Keeping your purchases in Lehi boosts our local economy and strengthens the services our city can provide.

Above all, I want to wish everyone a happy and charitable Christmas season. Please search out opportunities to serve others this year.

Thank you,

Mark Johnson

