Lehi High School announces Sterling Scholars

Marissa Mallory | Lehi Free Press

Lehi High School is excited to announce their 2021-2022 Sterling Scholars. The Sterling Scholar award is given to high school seniors who have demonstrated scholastic excellence in one of 14 categories during their high school career.

This year’s winners are:

Skills and Technical Science Education- Mckelle Garner

Mathematics- Jefferson McMullin

Foreign Language- Lucee Peterson

Social Sciences- Zachary Silva

English- Sarah Humpherys

Instrumental Music- Marissa Mallory

Visual Arts- Jocelyn Boren

Vocal Performance- Alyssa Beck

Dance- Ember Burnham

Family and Consumer Science- Audrey Bullock

Business and Marketing- Reese Blackwell

Speech and Drama- Karsten Bailey

These seniors submitted a portfolio that highlighted their abilities in the chosen academic category as well as their citizenship and leadership performance. Then, students met with a panel of judges for an interview. Those applying for performing arts executed a live audition. Winners will now move on to compete at the regional level and will hopefully advance to the state level.

When asked how he feels about this year’s scholars, Lehi Sterling Scholar advisor, Garth Gagnier said, “We have a really competitive group, I’ve taught a lot of them and know how amazing they are. I am really excited for them, and I can’t wait for them to move forward to compete for state.”

The title of Sterling Scholar is often mistaken as a scholarship. The program’s purpose is to give public recognition to high school seniors who show outstanding performance in academics, leadership and citizenship, it is not a scholarship. However, winners are often eligible for scholarships in Utah schools and BYU-I.

The Sterling Scholar was founded by Steve Hale in 1962. Working as a columnist for Deseret News, he noticed that high school athletes were receiving recognition for their accomplishments but students preeminent in academics were not. Hale got the program approved by the board of education and the title “Sterling Scholar” was chosen, sterling meaning excellent, and scholar meaning a distinguished academic. The first year, the program was only held in Salt Lake City but is now a statewide competition sponsored by Deseret News, KSL, and Larry H. Miller. The title has become an esteemed honor.

Lehi High School is proud of this year’s Sterling Scholars and wish them best of luck at the region level.

