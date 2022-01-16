Lehi named most caring city in state

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a new study by Insurify, Lehi residents demonstrate the greatest commitment to giving back to their community in the state. In Lehi, 3.49% of residents have careers dedicated to the care of others, a share that’s 92% greater than the Utah state average.

The data scientists at Insurify, a site to compare auto insurance quotes, referred to their database of over 4 million car insurance applications to determine the most caring city in every state. These cities have the highest share of citizens who have demonstrated fierce commitment to giving back to their communities. Insurify’s data science team identified the following occupations as the most caring in 2022: caregiver, counselor, firefighter, hospice volunteer, nurse practitioner, paramedic, physician/medical doctor, teacher, therapist, and social worker. 

When applying for auto insurance, drivers disclose their city and state of residence, in addition to their primary occupation. Insurify’s research team compared the population of drivers with one of the above occupations to the total number of drivers across 648 U.S. cities. The city with the highest share of drivers with these occupations in each state was selected as the most caring city in its respective state.

Cities in this analysis were designated using the United States Census Bureau’s classification of an “urbanized area,” defined as an urban area with a population over 50,000. States with insufficient municipal data were excluded from the analysis (Alaska, Hawaii, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and West Virginia).

