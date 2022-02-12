Lehi grapplers are fourth at Divisionals

The Lehi boys wrestling team finished in fourth place of 16 schools at the 5A Boys Division B meet on Feb. 4-5 at Alta High School, including a pair of gold medalists and nine others who qualified for the state meet. In a separate event, two Pioneer girls will be advancing as well after placing.

Payson won the boys tournament with 487.5 points, followed by Wasatch at 375.5, Mountain View at 258.0 and Lehi at 241.0.

In the 190 weight class, Will McCleary earned first place with an 11-4 decision over Lion Chandler Loveless and tallied 30.0 team points.

After a first-round bye, Isaac Terrell pinned four opponents in a row to capture the gold in the 285 bracket. Only the final match went beyond one period, but he bested Bountiful’s Anisi Purcell at the 2:32 mark and tallied 32.0 points overall.

“Despite some injuries, the boys battled and did well at this meet,” said Coach Dan Rice. “They have been working hard to be ready for state next week and JV state this Saturday.”

Those who finish in eighth place or better automatically qualify to advance. Here are the results for Lehi’s other entrants:• At 106, Anthony Eav placed 10th and contributed 4.0 points, while Carson Jepson competed but did not score.• At113, Lincoln Rex came in fifth with 17.0 points.• At 120, Gunnar Richins finished 10th with 4.0 team points and Gage Sorenson added 3.0 points.• At 126, Parker Robinson claimed fifth place with 17.0 points and Garrett Chaston was scoreless.• At 132, Beck Olsen and Cesar Morales Mendoza lost both of their contested bouts.• At 138, Mason Fink tallied 7.0 points and Layne Black produced 3.0 points.• At 144, Ammon Cannon got fifth place with 17.0 points and Jackson Beck was scoreless.• At 150, Brady Thomas finished in sixth place with 10.0 points.• At 157, Hayden Johnson came in sixth with 14.5 points and Jonathan Avina added 7.0 points.• At 175, Cole Eldredge scored 24.0 points on the way to earning a bronze medal.• At 190, Ty Russell came in eighth with 11.0 points.• At 215, Danny Hoyal was fourth with 22.0 points, while Trevor Bulpitt ended up ninth with 6.0 points, making him an alternate for the state meet.• At 285, Nathan Bulpitt placed seventh with 12.5 points.

The Lehi girls competed in the 5A Division B meet on Feb. 2-3 at Brighton High School. With just two entrants, they placed 10thwith 27.0 points. Springville was the winner with 198.0 points.• At 125, Haille Holmes finished fifth with 5.0 points.• At 145, Ajah Rajvong claimed the silver medal with 22.0 points.

Both the boys and the girls will compete at their respective state tournaments Feb. 16-17 at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center.