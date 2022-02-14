Connect with us

UMA boys basketball begins playoffs

Lehi grapplers are fourth at Divisionals

Two Falcon grapplers first at Divisionals

Pioneer swimmers third in Region 8 meet

Pioneer girls get two region wins

Lehi boys hoops top Jordan on the road

Skyridge students earn athletic scholarships

Skyridge’s Andrist breaks state records at Region 4 meet

Lehi players accept athletic offers

Lehi drill team earns trophy at finals

UMA boys basketball begins playoffs

The Utah Military Academy at Camp Williams boys basketball team begins the 2A playoffs at North Summit in Coalsville on Wednesday (Feb. 16) at 7 p.m.

The Marauders finished with a 4-18 overall record and are ranked #20 in the final RPI. The Braves are placed at #13 and compiled an 8-12 mark this season.

In the final stretch of the regular season, UMACW pulled out exciting wins on the road at Merit Academy 45-42 and at Freedom Prep 46-43. The Marauders had lost narrowly to both of these teams in the first round.

Freshman Easton Atwood has led the offensive effort averaging12.4 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals. Senior Kaiden Williams has averaged a near double-double with 9.0 points and 10.1 boards per contest.

Sophomore Andre Loya has chipped in 5.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 steals on average per game by showing good effort on the floor.

Skippered by Coach James Taylor, the team has been a work in progress this season with most of the players being new to competitive basketball.

