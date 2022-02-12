Two Falcon grapplers first at Divisionals

The Skyridge boys wrestling team finished fifth out of 13 teams at the 6A Boys Division A meet on Feb. 4-5 at Corner Canyon High School. Two Falcon boys won gold medals and others qualified for the state tournament by placing in their respective brackets. Two Skyridge girls will also be advancing.

Pleasant Grove won the boys meet with 441.0 points, followed by Corner Canyon at 326.5, Davis at 275.0, Bingham at 253.5, and the Falcons at 225.5.

The Skyridge defending state champion, senior Josh Millward, breezed through his competition and pinned every opponent, earning 34.0 team points. Only one of his five bouts lasted beyond the first period in the 150 weight class.

In the 106 bracket, Erol Yellowhair finished in first place as well, winning his final match by major decision 20-6 over Connor Sandquist of Hunter and tallying 30.5 points.

Here are the results for the weekend of the other Falcon competitors:• At 113, Nate Terrazas was sixth and scored 13.0 points.Easton Josie came in seventh, also with 13.0 points.• At 120, Brayden Jacobson finished fifth with 15.0 points. Nikolas Jepperson did not place but contributed 4.0 points.• At 126, Tyler Rex was ninth with 6.0 points. Jacob Craft competed but did not score. • At 132, Ryan Reay earned 6.0 points. Andon Timothy wrestled but did not score.• At 138, Kyle Bohrer scored 4.0 team points and RhettCollins added 3.0 points.• At 144, Connor Rex was eighth with 10.0 points and Ryker Jeppson was ninth with 4.0 points.• At 150, the other entrant was Dodge Collins, who had 4.0 points.• At 157, Billy Ferguson earned the bronze medal and 25.0 points, while Porter Logan did not score.• At 165, Cael Miller posted 3.0 points.• At 175, Brian Chelius added 3.0 points and Carlos Uyema went scoreless.• At 190, Matt Taylor came in third, defeating teammate Jaxon Robson who was fourth. The pair provided 26.0 and 22.0 points, respectively.• At 285, Malachi Bentley competed but did not score.

In the 6A Girls Division A meet at Westlake on the same days, the Falcons finished 11th with 29 points earned by two entrants.Westlake was the overall winner with 388.5 points. For Skyridge:• At 110, Lianny Barrena finished in fifth place with 13.0 points.• At 120, Nadia Thomas came in fourth with 16.0 points.• At 155, Kaitlyn Meyer competed but did not score.

Both the boys and the girls will compete at their respective state tournaments Feb. 18-19 at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center.