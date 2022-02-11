Pioneer swimmers third in Region 8 meet

The Lehi swim team placed fourth in both divisions and third in the combined scores of the Region 8 championship meet, held on Feb. 4-5 at the Lehi Legacy Aquatic Center.

Timpview was the overall winner with 877 combined points, followed by Alta at 681, Lehi at 501 and Jordan at 480. Many Pioneer swimmers improved their times from the seeding or preliminaries in the finals.

The Lehi boys got things started with a silver medal in the 200-yard medley relay with juniors Andrew Pulham, Bridger Smith, Bryce Broadhead and Matthew Pendleton at 1:40.46.

Broadhead also earned silver in the 200-yard freestyle at 1:46.85 and gold in the 100-yard backstroke at 52.00 seconds. Smith captured silver in the 200-yard individual medley at 2:02.60 and took gold in the 100-yard backstroke at 59.97 seconds.

Sophomore Addi Zobrist got bronze in the 50-yard freestyle at 26.24 seconds, up from sixth in the preliminaries.

The Pioneer girls took silver in the 200-yard freestyle relay with sophomores Zobrist, Liesel Ford, Rilynn Smith and Sydney Zurmely at 1:48.30. The boys got bronze in the same event with seniors Tanner Bergstrom, Ashton Hellewell and Damian Brown along with Pendleton at 1:36.39.

The girls dominated in the 100-yard breaststroke, capturing three of the top four spots. Zurmely dropped several seconds off her seed time to earn the gold at 1:08.49. Zobrist finished in the bronze position at 1:13.25 and senior Madelyn Wilkinson was fourth by a fraction of a second.

The boys finished the meet where they started, in second place on the podium following the 400-yard freestyle relay at 3:28.50. The girls team came in fourth in this event.

Qualification for the state meet this year is based solely on times posted in sanctioned events. The 5A championship meet is scheduled for Feb. 18-19 at Brigham Young University.