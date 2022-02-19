Lehi-area hoops teams begin playoffs

The boys and girls basketball teams at Lehi and Skyridge high schools will begin their respective state tournaments this week. The Falcon girls earned a bye in the first round so they won’t play until Thursday, but the other teams have games in the first round on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Here’s a summary of the matchups.

5A Girls Feb. 22: Lehi vs. Spanish Fork/Tooele

The Pioneers were #1 in the 5A girls RPI for most of the season and ended it that way as well after tying Timpview for the Region 8 title with a 10-2 record. Lehi (19-4) will host the winner of the play-in game between the #32 Dons (1-17) and the #33 Buffaloes (0-19), which will be contested on Monday night (Feb. 21). Tipoff time is 7 p.m.

5A Boys Feb. 23: Lehi at Skyline

The Pioneers (9-11) ended up fourth in Region 8 with a 6-6 league record and finished at #17 in the 5A boys RPI. They are matched against #16 Skyline (12-9) in the first round and will play the Eagles at their school, located at 3251 E. 3760 South in Salt Lake City, at 7 p.m.

6A Boys Feb. 23: Skyridge vs. Taylorsville

The Falcons (12-9) finished in a tie for fourth place with Westlake in Region 4 with a 4-6 mark and were seeded #11 in the final 6A boys RPI rankings. They have drawn #22 Taylorsville (7-15) in the first round and will host the Warriors with a 7 p.m. start time.

6A Girls Feb. 24: Skyridge vs. Syracuse/Roy

The Falcons (14-7) moved back to #8 in the final 6A girls RPI rankings with their two wins this week and finished in a solid second place in Region 4 behind #1 Lone Peak with a 7-3 league mark. The reward was a bye in the first round. On Thursday at 7 p.m., they will host the winner of the matchup between the #9 Titans (17-5) vs. the #24 Royals (7-15) which will be played on Tuesday.