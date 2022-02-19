Lehi-area hoops teams begin playoffs

Connect with us

The boys and girls basketball teams at Lehi and Skyridge high schools will begin their respective state tournaments this week. The Falcon girls earned a bye in the first round so they won’t play until Thursday, but the other teams have games in the first round on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Here’s a summary of the matchups.

5A Girls Feb. 22: Lehi vs. Spanish Fork/Tooele

The Pioneers were #1 in the 5A girls RPI for most of the season and ended it that way as well after tying Timpview for the Region 8 title with a 10-2 record. Lehi (19-4) will host the winner of the play-in game between the #32 Dons (1-17) and the #33 Buffaloes (0-19), which will be contested on Monday night (Feb. 21). Tipoff time is 7 p.m.

5A Boys Feb. 23: Lehi at Skyline

The Pioneers (9-11) ended up fourth in Region 8 with a 6-6 league record and finished at #17 in the 5A boys RPI. They are matched against #16 Skyline (12-9) in the first round and will play the Eagles at their school, located at 3251 E. 3760 South in Salt Lake City, at 7 p.m.

6A Boys Feb. 23: Skyridge vs. Taylorsville

The Falcons (12-9) finished in a tie for fourth place with Westlake in Region 4 with a 4-6 mark and were seeded #11 in the final 6A boys RPI rankings. They have drawn #22 Taylorsville (7-15) in the first round and will host the Warriors with a 7 p.m. start time.

6A Girls Feb. 24: Skyridge vs. Syracuse/Roy

The Falcons (14-7) moved back to #8 in the final 6A girls RPI rankings with their two wins this week and finished in a solid second place in Region 4 behind #1 Lone Peak with a 7-3 league mark. The reward was a bye in the first round. On Thursday at 7 p.m., they will host the winner of the matchup between the #9 Titans (17-5) vs. the #24 Royals (7-15) which will be played on Tuesday.

