ALL-CITY VOLLEYBALL

Published

1 hour ago

on

ALL-CITY VOLLEYBALL

Most Valuable Player

Rose Moore (Sr. Lehi): Versatile setter and opposite who anchored her team this season and led them to a fifth-place finish at State. Averaged 4.1 assists and 2.3 kills per set with a 41.4 kill percentage. Scored 70 aces and totaled 222 points with 53 combined blocks and 229 digs.

Most Inspirational Player

Madi Standifird (Jr. Skyridge): A rock for the Falcons whoalways worked hard and never had to be pushed; she led by example. Outside hitter and libero contributed 280 kills, 47 aces, 29 blocks, 231 digs and 391 serve-receptions.   

Hitters

Avery Shewell (Sr. Lehi): Had 401 kills, 74 aces (20%), 314serve-receptions, 28 blocks, 290 digs.

Amelia Gibson (Sr. Lehi): Had 198 kills, 94% serving, 400serve-receptions, 11 blocks, 160 digs.

Emma Grant (Jr. Skyridge): Had 201 kills, 81 aces (226 points), 254 serve-receptions, 24 blocks.

Middle Blocker

Olivia Marshall (Jr. Skyridge): Had 177 kills (41%), 54combined blocks, 19 aces, 44 digs.

Setters

Emma Meyer (Sr. Skyridge): Had 479 assists (4.6 p/s), 64 aces(231 points), 146 digs, 46 kills.

Paia Kaohelaulii (Sr. Lehi): Had 490 assists (5.3 p/s), 29 aces (164 points), 87% serving, 137 digs.

Defensive Specialist

Bailee Holland (Sr. Lehi): Had 552 digs (5.7 p/s), 533 serve-receptions (5.5 p/s), 34 aces (173 points).

