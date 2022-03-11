Lehi Free Press awards All-City athletic accolades for fall season

The Lehi Free Press is recognizing the following Lehi-area athletes with All-City awards for the fall 2021 season.

This program is designed to honor the best of our local high school competitors and resulted from our efforts to recognize their accomplishments in a meaningful way.

The selections were made based on nominations from coaches, available statistical information and the results earned by each athlete in state-level competition. Final decisions were made by the newspaper staff.

In this article, we honor competitors from the cross country, girls tennis and boys golf teams. In subsequent stories, we’ll present our All-City girls soccer, volleyball and football teams.Recognition for athletes in winter sports will follow shortly.

This is the start of our second annual installment. We plan tocontinue the awards program following each contested season of the school year.

Girls Cross Country

It’s worth noting that both honorees only competed part-timebecause they were key members of other school teams during the same season.

Most Valuable Performer

Caroline Moon (Jr. Lehi): Also the top tennis player for the Pioneers; she finished ninth in the Divisional round and came in 12th at the State final.

Honorable Mention

Kylie Olsen (Jr. Skyridge): 7th in Region 4, 11th at Divisionals, 15th at State; also a key member of the soccer team.

Boys Cross Country

Most Valuable Performer

Jefferson McMullin (Sr. Lehi): Region 8 champ, Divisionals winner and 5A individual state champion. Went on to place seventh at the West Regionals and 18th at Eastbay Nationals. Also a top student, he’ll continue his running career at BYU.

Honorable Mention

Seth Wallgren (Sr. Skyridge): 2nd in Region 4 and Divisionals, 4th at State.

Tyler Martin (Sr. Lehi): 4th at Divisionals, 14th at State.

Girls Tennis

Most Valuable Performer

Lucy Droubay (Sr. Skyridge): A perfect 10-0 in Region 4 in the #1 Singles bracket to earn the top seed. Although she lost in the state semifinals to the eventual individual champion, she still helped lead her team to a second straight 6A title.

Honorable Mention

Savannah Johnson Jr. & Kylee Sperry So. (Skyridge): Undefeated Region 4 champs (10-0), state champions in #1 Doubles.

Kaia Sperry Fr. & Naomi Johnson Fr. (Skyridge): Undefeated Region 4 champs (8-0), state champions in #2 Doubles.

Caroline Moon (Jr. Lehi): 2nd in Region 8, a state quarterfinalist.

Boys Golf

Most Valuable Performer

KJ Ofahengaue (Jr. Lehi): Finished second in the Region 8 standings and tied for the 5A silver medal at State while leading his team to fourth place overall.

Honorable Mention

Helaman Ofahengaue (Sr. Lehi): Despite missing some practices and tournaments because of his obligations to the football team, finished 20th at State.

Toa Ofahengaue (Fr. Lehi): 5th overall for the runaway Region 8 champs, tied for 26th at State.

Sean Ackley (Sr. Lehi): 8th overall in Region 8, tied for 26th at State.

Lars Beck (Sr. Skyridge): Tied for 12th in Region 4 standings.

Gavin Hansen (So. Skyrdige): Tied for 12th in Region 4 standings.