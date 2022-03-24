Local teams place high at Early Bird Invite

The combined Lehi boys and girls team placed third with 106.3 points and the Skyridge combined team took fourth with 100 points among 27 teams at the Early Bird Invitational at Mountain ViewHigh School on March 18-19. Lone Peak was the overall winner with 147 points.

In the girls field of 24 teams, the Pioneers finished second with 66 points while the Falcons were 11th with 26 points. Winner Lone Peak scored 96 points. In the boys division of 22 schools, Skyridgewas second with 74 points and Lehi came in sixth with 40.3 points.Orem won with 119 points.

Pioneer junior Sarah Ballard claimed three gold medals at the meet, winning the 100-meter sprint (12.37 sec), the 200m (25.54 sec) and the long jump (17-02.50 ft).

She also anchored the 4x400m relay team, which finished fifth with junior Rosa Welch, junior Caroline Moon and senior Chaney Bowman. Moon claimed silver in the 800m (2:21.24) and bronze in the 1600m (5:11.27). Welch was fifth in the long jump (15-08.75)and sixth in the 100m (13.27 sec).

The Lehi boys earned silver in the 4x100m relay race (44.08 sec) with senior Elijah Earl, junior Hema Kotoa, junior Blake Jenkinsand junior Kadiyon Sweat. Katoa was fourth in the 100m (11.37 sec) and

Earl was fifth in the 110m hurdles (16.36 sec).

Pioneer senior Teague Andersen got bronze in the discus (147-04.50 ft) and was fourth in the shot put (53-02 ft).

Junior Smith Snowden was the top finisher for the Falcons with a gold medal in the 100m (10.99 sec). Senior Seth Walgren got silver in the 1600m (4:17.74) and the team was second in the 4x800m relay (8:14.44) with junior Jayden Gibson, junior Jonah Denison, junior Isaac Jensen and senior Seth Kjar.

Skyridge had several top medalists in the field events. Sophomore Trevan McClellan earned silver in the long jump (20-04.25 ft), senior Joseph Brandt was second in the pole vault (12-06.00 ft) and sophomore Whit Slack claimed bronze in the javelin (152-07 ft).

In girls events, senior Carly Hodge got the silver in the discus (114-03 ft), while junior Miley Richards finished third in the pole vault (10-00.00 ft) and seventh in the javelin (94-05 ft).

Others who scored points at the meet:

Lehi Boys: Ben Johansen (Sr): 7-300m hurdles (41.49 sec); River Moore (Sr): 8-400m (53.36 sec); Tyler Martin (Sr): 8-3200m (9:42.36); Jacob Anderegg (Jr): 8-long jump (19-03.00 ft); Noah Begay (Jr): 8 (tie)-high jump (5-08.00 ft); 4x200m relay: 4 (1:34.86)-Isaiah Allen (So), Johansen, Katoa and Sweat; 4x400m relay: 8 (3:43.99)-Earl, Bryce West (Sr), Isaac Dayley (Sr), andJohansen.

Lehi Girls: Melia Finken (Sr): 4-discus (102-00 ft); Liesel Ford (Jr): 5-pole vault (7-06.00 ft); Amelia Gibson (Sr): 7-shot put (30-05.50 ft).

Skyridge Boys: Jacob Smart (Sr): 4-300m hurdles (40.31 sec); Bridjer Meadows (Jr): 4-high jump (6-00.00 ft}; Matt Taylor (Sr): 5-javelin (140-05 ft); Winston McGhie (Sr): 4-pole vault (11-00.00 ft); Jackson Pollmann (Jr): 5-pole vault (11-00.00 ft); Isaac Richards (Fr): 6-pole vault (10-06.00 ft).

Skyridge Girls: Desiree Whitehead (Jr): 4-pole vault (9-00.00 ft); ​Abigale Wigington (So): 6-pole vault (7-00.00 ft); Mia Kauffman (Jr): 8-100m hurdles (17.3 sec); 4×800 relay: 8 (10:49.73)-Livi Nelson, Madi Taylor, Sydney Evans, Sam Witt (Sr).