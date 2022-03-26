Pioneer girls lacrosse gets off to strong start

The Lehi girls lacrosse team has earned a 6-2 overall record and a 2-1 mark in Region 8 play to open the spring season. They got an initial boost going 3-1 with four games in two days at the Bulldog Brawl.

March 11: Payson 8, Lehi 5

Senior midfielder Lillie Ray and junior midfielder Mylee McAllister each had a pair of goals in the opener, while sophomore Jaidynn Hutchinson scored the other.

Senior attacker Jayda Harris, senior attacker Lita Sundquist, Hutchinson and McAllister provided one assist apiece. Senior goaltender Kathren Moreau made 11 saves to keep her team in contention.

March 12: Lehi 8, Provo 4

Junior midfielder Karli Fiedler provided the winning margin over the Bulldogs all by herself with four goals in the victory. McAllister and Ray each added a pair of scores and Moreau tallied 13 saves in the effort.

March 12: Lehi 11, Clearfield 4

Fiedler and Hutchinson posted three goals apiece to help lift the Pioneers over the Falcons. Solo scores were added by junior attacker Ginger Hale, sophomore midfielder Camree Kenison, McAllister, sophomore midfielder Alexis Atkin and sophomore midfielder Hannah Lindsay.

Junior defender Kaylee Harding, senior attacker Lita Sundquist, Fiedler and Lindsay all provided an assist. Moreau had four saves between the pipes and freshman Charity Whiteheadfinished out the contest in the net.

March 12: Lehi 4, Timpanogos 2

In the exciting, low-scoring contest against the Timberwolves, Hale, Hutchinson, Fiedler and Atkin each found the target once, and Fielder also had an assist. Ray collected three ground balls and Moreau had five saves to help assure the victory.

March 15: Lehi 14, Viewmont 5

Fielder had a dominant outing for the Pioneers against the Vikings, scoring five goals out of nine tries with one assist and also collecting eight ground balls.

McAllister found the net on all three of her attempts and she also made two assists. Hale and Hutchinson tallied a pair of goals apiece while Ray and Atkin recorded the other two. Hale also picked up four ground balls and caused a turnover.

Ray, junior defender Josie Taylor, senior attacker KayDee Watson, Sundquist, Kenison and Lindsay provided the other assists. Moreau made five saves and Whitehead registered her first as she substituted for the final eight minutes.

March 17: Lehi 12, Timpview 3

Fiedler also went 5-for-9 in scoring against the Thunderbirds,collecting three ground balls and causing a turnover as well. McAllister added a goal, an assist, three ground balls and two caused turnovers in the successful effort. Taylor scored once, got five ground balls and caused two turnovers.

Ray added a goal, an assist, two ground balls and two caused turnovers. Sundquist, Hutchinson and Atkin scored the other goals and Hale had an assist. Moreau tallied six saves.

March 22: Jordan 12, Lehi 8

The Pioneers scored four goals in each half at Jordan but it wasn’t quite enough to overcome the offensive onslaught by the Beetdiggers. Moreau made eight saves to keep Lehi within reach.

Fiedler scored five times for the third consecutive game. Ray notched two goals and an assist, while Hutchinson also had a goal and Hale made an assist. Atkin collected three ground balls.

March 24: Lehi 18, Orem 2

The Pioneers were able to use a lot of players as they overwhelmed the Tigers on the road. The home squad only managed three shots on goal for the entire contest.

Fiedler again tallied five goals and also made two assists and got three ground balls. Ray added four goals and two assists, Hale had four goals and one assist, while McAllister scored once with four assists. Sundquist had one goal and collected four ground balls to lead in the latter category.

Hutchinson had a goal and an assist. Atkin and Hannah Lindsay each scored once, while senior attacker Brooke Peterson and sophomore midfielder Brooklyn Lindsay provided the other assists. Junior defender Kaylee Harding picked up three ground balls.