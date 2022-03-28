Skyridge boys lacrosse opens with five wins

The Skyridge boys lacrosse team has earned a 5-0 record in non-region games to begin the spring season, all of them comfortable victories.

March 11: Skyridge 19, Jordan 4

The Falcons got their season jump-started with goals from 10 different payers in the opener, led by senior attacker Jaxon Butterfield with three goals and three assists against the Beetdiggers.

Senior attacker Barrett Heilner was next with two scores and three gives. Senior midfielder Sheaden Stevens added three goals, while sophomore midfielders Dawson Yates and Max Clements each had two goals and an assist.

Going the other direction, senior defender Cameron Dulle led the way by collecting five ground balls and making three takeaways. Yates and Clements each snagged four ground balls and had three and two takeaways, respectively, while Clements won 10 faceoffs.

Senior Logan Dickerson and freshman Jaxton Hansen split time between the pipes, with the senior picking up the win. They had two saves apiece.

March 15: Skyridge 14, Maple Mountain 3

Stevens led the charge with five goals, one assist, three ground balls collected and three takeaways. Heilner added three goals, three assists and three ground balls, while Butterfield scored three with two gives.

Senior defender Camden Cook dominated with nine ground balls and five takeaways. Yates and Clements tallied five ground balls apiece, and it was four each for Dulle and sophomore midfielder Harold Knuteson.

Dickerson notched another win as he and Hansen each played a half and posted five saves apiece.

March 18: Skyridge 14, Salem Hills 6

The Falcons used a balanced attack on the road against the Skyhawks as Heilner, Stevens, junior midfielder Cooper Manning and Butterfield each scored multiple goals in the contest. Hansen got the win in goal this time with eight saves while Dickerson manned the net for the other half.

Cook had another terrific defensive outing with 11 ground balls and five takeaways. Dulle got four ground balls and three takeaways, Heilner had six ground balls and sophomore midfielder Jacob Davis picked up four. Stevens collected two along with three takeaways. Clements won six faceoffs.

March 23: Skyridge 20, Payson 7

In the only home game of this stretch, the Falcons got five goals and three assists from Butterfield, three goals and five assists from Heilner, six goals from Stevens, four goals from Yates and one goal and three assists from Manning in their offensive explosion.

Cook tallied seven ground balls and three takeaways to again lead the defensive effort. Yates added three ground balls and two takeaways while senior midfielder Josh Russell collected four ground balls and one takeaway. Nine other players also made defensive contributions.

Sophomore midfielder Jace Anderson won eight faceoffs. Hansen picked up the win with four saves and Dickerson made two playing the other half.

March 25: Skyridge 16, Highland 11

The Falcons played their closest contest to date against the Rams but got big performances from some of their stars to achieve the victory.

Heilner netted four goals and also made five assists, while Stevens scored six times with one give. Butterfield added a goal and three assists and Yates scored twice.

Anderson also had an impressive outing collecting 15 ground balls and winning 20 of 24 faceoffs (83%). Cook got nine ground balls and five takeaways and Yates got four ground balls. Hansen was in goal for 36 minutes and made seven saves as he picked up the win.