Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Boys volleyball to be added as a sanctioned sport for high schools

Lehi Sports

Local teams place high at Early Bird Invite

Lehi Sports

Pioneer softball earns 4-5 record in opening weeks

Lehi Sports

Falcon baseball starts with two wins

Lehi Sports

Pioneer boys soccer starts season 3-1

Lehi Sports

Falcon track opens season; Lehi throwers medal

Lehi Sports

ALL-CITY FOOTBALL FALL 2021

Lehi Sports

ALL-CITY GIRLS SOCCER

Lehi Sports

ALL-CITY VOLLEYBALL

Lehi Sports

Lehi Free Press awards All-City athletic accolades for fall season

Lehi Sports

Boys volleyball to be added as a sanctioned sport for high schools

Published

10 hours ago

on

Jon Oglesby | UHSAA guest contributor

The Utah High School Activities Association will be adding a new sanctioned sport to its offerings in the 2023-24 school year.

The UHSAA Board-of-Trustees voted Thursday to add the sport of Boys’ Volleyball to the Association’s list of sanctioned activities, with state tournament competition beginning in the Spring season of the 2023-24 academic year. The sport was added according to the Association’s ‘Emerging Sports Policy’.

The sport of Boys’ Volleyball is the fifth sport the Association has sanctioned since the 2016-17 academic year, the year that both Boys’-and-Girls’ Lacrosse were added. In subsequent years, the Association has also sanctioned Girls’ Wrestling and Competitive Cheerleading. 

The sports of Boys’-and-Girls’ Lacrosse began state competition in the 2019-20 academic year, while Girls’ Wrestling held its first state championship event in February 2021. Competitive Cheerleading will host its first sanctioned state championship event in the 2022-23 academic year.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *