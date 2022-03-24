Boys volleyball to be added as a sanctioned sport for high schools

Jon Oglesby | UHSAA guest contributor

The Utah High School Activities Association will be adding a new sanctioned sport to its offerings in the 2023-24 school year.

The UHSAA Board-of-Trustees voted Thursday to add the sport of Boys’ Volleyball to the Association’s list of sanctioned activities, with state tournament competition beginning in the Spring season of the 2023-24 academic year. The sport was added according to the Association’s ‘Emerging Sports Policy’.

The sport of Boys’ Volleyball is the fifth sport the Association has sanctioned since the 2016-17 academic year, the year that both Boys’-and-Girls’ Lacrosse were added. In subsequent years, the Association has also sanctioned Girls’ Wrestling and Competitive Cheerleading.

The sports of Boys’-and-Girls’ Lacrosse began state competition in the 2019-20 academic year, while Girls’ Wrestling held its first state championship event in February 2021. Competitive Cheerleading will host its first sanctioned state championship event in the 2022-23 academic year.