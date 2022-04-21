Comcast aids Federation of Blind of Utah to improve internet accessibility

By David Salazar | Guest Writer

Internet service provider Comcast is committed to making products, technology, and experiences accessible to the widest possible audience, and to opening new doors to independence for people with disabilities.

One example is the company’s newly formed partnership with National Federation of the Blind of Utah, which serves 42,000 blind individuals in the state.

“Helping all individuals have accessibility to the Internet is so vital to our mission that we have partnered with National Federation of the Blind of Utah at their annual convention,” said Deneiva Knight, director of external affairs director, Comcast Mountain West Region.

Comcast is the title sponsor of the NFBU’s annual convention April 28-30, 2022 and will donate $5,000 to the organization.

“We are extremely grateful for Comcast’s generous donation,” said Everette Bacon, NFBU president. “These funds are muchneeded and will be directed toward Braille literacy, technology upgrades and scholarships at our Braille Enrichment for Literacy and Learning (BELL) Academy.”

More than 70 percent of blind individuals in Utah are unemployed, according to Bacon.

“Some of the biggest challenges for our blind individuals is using technology for employment, along with having transportation to get around and maintaining their independence, which is natural for many adults,” he said.

Comcast’s leaders are dedicated to making lasting improvements as they build a more equitable and inclusive society.

“We are on the forefront of technology for screen reader compatibility and navigation, non-visual desktop access, and job access with speech,” said Knight. “Moreover, we’ve developedcommon screen reader hotkeys for website navigation, voiceover and talk-back technology to further open access to those who have been limited.”

For the past two years, Comcast has transitioned its entertainment products to a web-based platform, running an open-source JavaScript framework. That enhancement is bringing significant benefits in video experience, innovation, and speed-to-market for all customers – all with a mind toward accessibility with every experience.

“Similar to our approach with cybersecurity, our goal is to ensure we create accessible design into every product from the onset, and never as an afterthought,” she said. “That’s being customer-centric while pushing technology forward to the next levels.”

As part of Comcast’s continued commitment to make products, technology, and experiences accessible to the biggest audiences, it champions the motto, “When you make a product more inclusive, you make a better product.”

