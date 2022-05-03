Falcon girls lacrosse extends win streak

The Skyridge girls lacrosse team has now earned 10 straight victories since losing the season opener to still-undefeated No. 1 Park City. The Falcons are ranked at No. 2 behind the Miners in MaxPreps with their 10-1 overall record and sit in first place in Region 4 at 7-0 coming into this week.

April 14: Skyridge 16, Corner Canyon 6

The Falcons outshot the visiting Chargers 9-3 in the first period and 7-3 in the second to easily secure the victory. Sophomore goalkeeper Eliza White got the win in the net and made threesaves.

Junior midfielder Haven Buechner led the offense with three goals and three assists, while senior midfielders Rivanna Buechner and Brooklyn Gibson scored four times each. Senior attacker Claire Lomu found the net twice and Senior attacker Kaylie Cooper added one goal and two assists.

Rivanna Buechner led in both the fielding categories with five ground balls collected and four turnovers caused.

April 19: Skyridge 17, Pleasant Grove 8

The Falcons boarded a 13-4 advantage in the first half to give them a lead that was never threatened in this home region victory. White picked up the win in goal.

Haven Buechner hit the target four times and made four gives along with leading in ground balls with six plus causing two turnovers in a fantastic outing for her. Rivanna Buechner posted three goals with two assists, four ground balls and two caused turnovers.

Senior attacker Erynn McCurdy added four goals and Lomu provided two. Gibson caused six turnovers along with three ground balls while senior defender Kaeley Thompson scooped up five ground balls.

April 20: Skyridge 15, Olympus 14

After falling behind to the Titans 10-5 on the road, the Falcons rallied to outscore the home squad 10-4 in the second half to earn an exciting non-region victory. Skyridge converted 88 percent of their shots on goal while White turned back 13 Olympus tries to help her team secure the outcome.

The Buechner sisters each had an assist to go with six goals for Haven and four for Rivanna, who also had five ground balls and caused two turnovers. Haven picked up three ground balls. Gibson and Cooper contributed two goals and an assist apiece.

April 21: Skyridge 17, Westlake 6

Back home against the Thunder in region play, the Falcons saved exactly the number of shot attempts making up the winning margin.

White had eight of those in 40 minutes, and Rivanna Buechnergot three as she finished out the contest in the net after earliertallying four goals, one assist, five ground balls and four caused turnovers.

Haven Buechner showed her skill at setting up her teammates as she made 10 assists and scored once. She also had three ground balls and three turnovers caused. Gibson had a productive outing, scoring five times while collecting eight ground balls and two turnovers. Cooper added two goals.

April 27: Skyridge 13, Lone Peak 11

On the road against the Knights, the Falcons were trailing 5-8 at the half but rallied after the break for an 8-3 edge to pull out the triumphant victory. White had nine saves and four ground balls in the win.

Rivanna Buechner was the offensive force with nine goals and also led in ground balls with five. Haven Buechner scored once with three assists and had four ground balls. Gibson and McCurdy also collected four ground balls each, and senior defender Kaeley Thompson caused four turnovers.

April 28: Skyridge 18, American Fork 6

The Falcons had an easier time at home against the Cavemen, posting a 9-3 scoring advantage in each half to record a comfortable win. White had six saves between the pipes.

Haven Buechner tallied six goals, five assists and five ground balls during a big evening for her. Rivanna Buechner added four scores and two gives, while sophomore attacker Avery Parkin, Cooper and McCurdy boarded two goals apiece.

Gibson led defensively with four ground balls and three turnovers caused. Thompson added five ground balls and Lomu four.