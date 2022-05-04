Local teams score well in deep field at Orem

In a field of 38 scoring programs, the combined Skyridge boys and girls teams finished in a distant second place while the Lehicombined teams tied for fourth at the Tiger Trials track meet at Orem High School on April 30.

The Tigers were the runaway winners with a combined 167 points, 100 more than the Falcons. The Pioneers tied with Springville at 58 combined points.

In the girls events, Lehi was fifth with 34 points and Skyridge waseighth with 31 points. In the boys division, Skyridge was third with 36 points and Lehi was eighth with 24.

Pioneer junior Sarah Ballard collected gold in the 100-meter sprint (12.02 sec) and the 200m (24.74 sec).

For the Falcons, junior Kylie Olsen made a late push to win the 800m (2:14.32). The Skyridge girls also grabbed gold in the 4x200m relay in 1:44.60.

Lehi’s boys collected silver medals in two of the relay races. The squad of Kadiyon Sweat, Ben Johansen, Jacob Anderegg and Hema Katoa took second in the 4x200m with a mark of 1:29.60. In the 4x800m, it was Owen Amakasu, Caden Barlow, Jefferson McMullinand Tyler Martin in 8:12.61.

In addition, senior Teague Andersen was second in the discus (169-04 ft). For the Falcons, senior Joseph Brandt took second in the pole vault (13-06.00 ft) and junior Miley Richards took the same place in the girls event (10-00.00 ft).

In the bronze medal category, Pioneers Ballard, Chaney Bowman, Caroline Moon and Paige Quist earned the third spot in the 4x400m relay (4:06.08). Lehi also took third in the Coaches Coed 4x100mrelay (51.46 sec) with staff members Kari Trejo, Chris Dorton, Emily King and TJ Tauiliili.

Senior Jacob Smart earned bronze for Skyridge in the 110m hurdles (15.01 sec), while the girls 4x100m (50.63 sec) team also finished third.

Others who scored points at the meet:

Lehi Boys: Ben Johansen (Sr): 5-110m hurdles, 7-300m hurdles; Eli Earl (Sr): 8-110m hurdles; Noah Begay (Jr): 8-800m.

Lehi Girls: Caroline Moon (Jr): 4-800m; Melia Finken (Sr): 7-discus; Amelia Gibson (Sr): 8-shot put.

Skyridge Boys: Cameron Beck (Jr): 4-Shot put; Whit Slack (So): 4-Javelin; Seth Kjar (Sr): 5-3200m; Saxon Higbee (Jr): 5-High jump; Matt Taylor (Sr): 5-Javelin; Jayden Gibson (Jr): 6-400m; ​Jonah Denison (Jr): 7-3200m; 4x400m Relay: 6.

Skyridge Girls: Mia Kauffman (Jr); 4-300m hurdles; Desiree Whitehead (Jr): 6-Pole vault; ​Rachel Foster (Sr): 8-200m.