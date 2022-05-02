Pioneer boys lacrosse continues split results

Coming into this week, the Lehi boys lacrosse team had posted a 6-6 overall record and stood in fourth place in Region 8 with a5-4 mark.

April 14: Lehi 22, Mountain View 2

The Pioneers broke open a 1-1 draw with 11 goals in the second quarter and cruised on to the big victory from there. Sophomore Tyler Dajany got the win in the net and made three saves in three quarters. Freshman Mac Jeppesen finished out the contest and yielded one goal in the final stanza.

Lehi senior attacker Steele Cooper continued to rack up goals with eight in this outing plus one assist and five ground balls. Senior midfielder David Jacob punctuated his impressive effort with 16 ground balls and 16-of-18 (89%) faceoffs, besides adding two goals and three assists to the offensive totals.

Sophomore attacker Justice Cooper had three goals and fiveassists, while junior attacker Makafefie Havea scored four times with three assists. Each of them also scooped up four ground balls. Senior attacker Hunter Green contributed three goals and an assist.

April 18: Spanish Fork 20, Lehi 9

In a non-region matchup, the Pioneers were peppered at home by the free-scoring Dons after moving ahead 3-2 in the initial period. Dajany made 16 saves but couldn’t stay on top of the barrage as he was under near-constant pressure.

Steele Cooper netted four goals with one assist and Havea scored three, while Jacob made two gives to go with five ground balls. Senior midfielder Gabe Taylor snagged 10 ground balls and won seven faceoffs.

April 21: Timpview 17, Lehi 7

The Pioneers were outplayed in every aspect by the Thunderbirds. Dajany tallied 17 saves but gave up just as many goals in the outing.

Steele Cooper provided three goals and an assist and Justice Cooper scored twice. Jacob collected nine ground balls and managed to win seven faceoffs.

April 26: Lehi 13, Jordan 11

The Pioneers got back on track by pulling out a thriller on the road. Dajany helped preserve the victory by making six saves for the evening.

Steele Cooper notched four goals with an assist and Justice Cooper added three goals and two gives. Havea scored three goals with an assist, while Jacob had one of each with eight ground balls and 8-of-12 (67%) faceoffs won.

April 28: Lehi 14, Orem 12

In another close region contest, the Pioneers used a hot start and a strong 5-1 finish in the final quarter to overcome a dominant stretch by the Tigers in the middle two periods. Dajany made 13 saves to contribute substantially to the win.

Havea led the way on offense with five goals and two assists, while Justice Cooper scored four times with one assist and Steele Cooper added two goals with four assists. Jacob scored twice.

Senior defender Ethan Surowiec led in ground balls with five, while junior Ashton Ivie and senior defensive midfielder River Moore joined Justice Cooper with four apiece.