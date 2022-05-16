Falcon track team second at Region 4 meet

The Skyridge track and field team finished second in the combined standings at the Region 4 track meet on May 11 and 12 at home. Corner Canyon was the overwhelming winner with 424.5 points, with the Falcons following at 285.5 and Lone Peak third with 207.5.

In the boys events, the Chargers were first with 234 points and the Falcons were second with 173.5, including five gold medalists. In the girls division, Skyridge was fourth with 112 points and two gold medals.

The Falcons earned first place in both of the hurdles events, with Jacob Smart winning the 110-meters in 14.49 seconds and senior Nathan Athay capturing the 300m win in 41.09 seconds.

In the field events, junior Cameron Beck won the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, 3 inches. Senior Matt Taylor took the top spot in the javelin with a mark of 168 feet, 8 inches. Senior Joseph Brandt took first in the pole vault at 14 feet even, 2 feet, 4 inches higher than the next closest competitor.

For the girls, junior Miley Richards was the only individual gold medalist for the team with a winning throw in the javelin event of 113 feet, 2 inches. The 4x100m relay squad also came in first in 49.60 seconds, beating out Corner Canyon by 1/10th of a second in a photo finish.

Here are Skyridge’s other top medal winners.

Silver• Freshman Issac Richards, B pole vault• Junior McCae Hillstead, B 100m• Senior Rachel Foster, G 200m• A squad, B 4x400m relay• Sophomore Whit Slack, B javelin• Senior Carly Hodge, G discus

Bronze • Junior Miley Richards, G pole vault• Junior Jackson Pollmann, B pole vault• Senior Isaac Kosorok, B long jump• Junior Ellie Mahe, G high jump• Senior Rachel Foster, G 100m• Junior Mia Kauffman, G 300mH• Junior McCae Hillstead, B 200m• Junior Tyler Michaelis, B high jump